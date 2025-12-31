What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV channels, kickoff times for December 31

The year is coming to an end, but the College Football Playoff is just getting started.

There are five college football games on New Year’s Eve, including a CFP quarterfinal matchup between Miami and Ohio State at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

The rest of the New Year’s Eve games are below.



ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 23 Iowa vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt

Arizona State vs. Duke Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: No. 18 Michigan vs. No. 13 Texas

Want more information below about each bowl game, including start times and television channels? Click here for the full schedule and scores of bowl games, including the CFP first round, quarterfinal, semifinal and national title.

What college football games are on today?

ReliaQuest Bowl

Matchup: No. 23 Iowa (8-4) vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt (10-2)

ESPN Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Preview: This game features two teams that don’t have much in common. Iowa runs the ball, punts a lot and has an elite defense. Vanderbilt has an explosive offense led by polarizing quarterback Diego Pavia, who will be playing in his final college game. Both teams are mostly healthy and extremely motivated, meaning this could be one of the best non-CFP bowls games of the year. Can the Commodores end one of their best seasons in program history with a win? Or will the Hawkeyes do what they do best and shut Pavia down?

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Matchup: Arizona State (8-4) vs. Duke (8-5)

CBS Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas Preview: Arizona State gave head coach Kenny Dillingham a new five-year deal earlier this month, and he will look to secure a Sun Bowl win to celebrate. However, he will be without over 30% of his roster due to the transfer portal, NFL draft and injuries. Duke will have a handful of players sitting out as well, but star quarterback Darian Mensah is expected to play, giving the Blue Devils a big boost. This game is a rematch of the 2014 Sun Bowl, when the Sun Devils blew a 17-point lead but held on for a 36-31 win.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Matchup: No. 18 Michigan (9-3) vs. No. 13 Texas (9-3)

ABC Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Preview: Sure, the Cotton Bowl is the most interesting game of the night, but this game is pretty compelling, too. Arch Manning and company were ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll and hoped to make the CFP for the third consecutive year. After a 9-3 season, they were the third team out, and they likely would have made it with just one more win. Michigan also disappointed this season, and they have been impacted by the Dec. 10 firing of coach Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines will try to get an upset victory for new head coach Kyle Whittingham in his first week on the job.

What is Whittingham's to-do list at Michigan?

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Matchup: Nebraska (7-5) vs. No. 15 Utah (10-2)

ESPN Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Preview: Nebraska will have an uphill battle in Las Vegas. Starting quarterback Dylan Raiola and star running back Emmett Johnson are injured, joining the many opt-outs who will miss this game. Utah, on the other hand, has an elite rushing attack, led by Big 12 all-conference third team back Wayshawn Parker and mobile quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin. However, they won’t have their longtime head coach after Whittingham, who spent 32 seasons with the Utes, left for Michigan. Former defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley is the new man in charge.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Matchup: No. 10 Miami (11-2) vs. No. 2 Ohio State (12-1)

ESPN Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Preview: Ohio State is back in the Cotton Bowl for the third year in a row, taking on a Miami squad that just beat Texas A&M down the road in College Station. The last time the Buckeyes took the field, Julian Sayin’s team lost 13-10 to No. 1 Indiana in the Big Ten championship game, but many are predicting Ohio State to avenge that loss and win it all this season. If that is going to happen, Ryan Day’s group will have to get by the pesky Hurricanes, led by quarterback Carson Beck, running back Mark Fletcher Jr. and wide receiver Malachi Toney.



Can Miami hang with Ohio State in CFP?

When is the College Football Playoff?

The first round was held Dec. 19-21 with No. 8 Alabama beating No. 9 Oklahoma 34-24, No. 10 Miami defeating No. 7 Texas A&M 10-3, No. 6 Ole Miss beating No. 11 Tulane 41-10 and No. 5 Oregon defeating No. 12 James Madison 51-34.

The quarterfinals take place Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 with No. 1 Indiana battling No. 9 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State taking on No. 10 Miami, No. 3 Georgia opposing No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 4 Texas Tech challenging Oregon. The semifinals will be held Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.

When is the College Football Playoff National Championship?

The title will be decided at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.