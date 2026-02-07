 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Golf: LIV Golf Indianapolis
Patrick Reed takes lead in Qatar, tries to wrap up Middle East swing with another win
MLB: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Report: Paul Goldschmidt, New York Yankees working toward one-year contract
Syndication: The Enquirer
Reds’ Graham Ashcraft, Rays’ Edwin Uceta win arbitration cases as players improve to 5-0

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_260206.jpg
PL Update: Leeds down Forest in relegation scrap
nbc_dps_sidelinereporters_260206.jpg
Stark and Hartung prepare for Super Bowl sidelines
cam_newton.jpg
Who is most likely to make Hall of Fame in 2027?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Golf: LIV Golf Indianapolis
Patrick Reed takes lead in Qatar, tries to wrap up Middle East swing with another win
MLB: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Report: Paul Goldschmidt, New York Yankees working toward one-year contract
Syndication: The Enquirer
Reds’ Graham Ashcraft, Rays’ Edwin Uceta win arbitration cases as players improve to 5-0

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_260206.jpg
PL Update: Leeds down Forest in relegation scrap
nbc_dps_sidelinereporters_260206.jpg
Stark and Hartung prepare for Super Bowl sidelines
cam_newton.jpg
Who is most likely to make Hall of Fame in 2027?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Arizona extends football coach Brent Brennan through 2030 season

  
Published February 6, 2026 08:01 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona signed football Brent Brennan to a two-year contract extension through the 2030 season that will pay him $4.7 million annually.

The school also extended the contracts of offensive coordinator Seth Doege and defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales through the 2028 season in deals announced Friday.

“The momentum built by coach Brennan and his staff this season has positioned Arizona football and Arizona athletics for sustained success, and this extension ensures our continued ability to build toward our goal of competing for championships,” Arizona athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said in a statement.

Arizona had a breakthrough in Brennan’s second season, more than doubling its win total from the year before by finishing 9-4. Brennan led the Wildcats to a 23-7 win over rival Arizona State and reached No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing to SMU in the Holiday Bowl.

Arizona made huge strides defensively in Brennan’s second season, finishing seventh nationally against the pass and 19th in total defense after being among the FBS’ worst defenses the year before.