Wisconsin vs. No. 8 Illinois predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 10

Tonight’s high-stakes Big Ten clash at the State Farm Center features No. 8 Illinois (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten) hosting Wisconsin (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) in a matchup where both teams are hungry for a bounce-back win following narrow overtime losses this past weekend.

The Fighting Illini, favored by 11.5 points, boast the nation’s most efficient offense, but are without standout guard Kylan Boswell (broken hand). That puts more of the onus on freshman Keaton Wagler (17.8 PPG) and the imposing 7-foot Ivisic brothers.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin has righted the ship after struggling in December. Despite their improved play, a signature road win would certainly bolster the Badgers’ NCAA Tournament resume. They rely on their own elite backcourt duo of Nick Boyd (20.0 PPG) and John Blackwell (18.5 PPG), along with the emerging interior presence of Nolan Winter, who is coming off a career-high 26-point performance against Indiana this past weekend.

This past weekend, No. 5 Illinois saw its 12-game winning streak snapped in an 85-82 overtime loss at No. 10 Michigan State in a game that featured 12 ties and 16 lead changes. David Mirkovic led the Illini with 18 points and a career-high six assists, while Andrej Stojakovic added 17 and seven rebounds and Keaton Wagler chipped in 16 points, 14 after halftime. Despite seeing their win streak snapped, Illinois still owns a top-tier resume. They are one of just eleven teams with 6+ Quad 1 wins (6-4).

Wisconsin fell 78‑77 in overtime at Indiana this past Saturday. The Badgers rallied to erase a 14-point deficit but then were unable to protect a small lead late in regulation. Nolan Winter scored a career-high 26 points with 12 rebounds, Nick Boyd added 20 points including five 3-pointers, and John Blackwell contributed 18 points and 6 rebounds in a hard-fought effort The Badgers are now 7-2 in their last 9, including a signature win over then-No. 2 and undefeated Michigan. Before this recent surge, Wisconsin had managed to go just .500 over their previous ten games. Three of those losses were to ranked opponents. The Badgers own a 2-5 mark in Quad 1 games and 5-2 in Quad 2.

Wisconsin is ranked No. 40 in KenPom and No. 43 in the NET. Illinois is ranked No. 4 in KenPom and 4th in the NET.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Wisconsin at No. 8 Illinois

Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Time: 8PM EST

8PM EST Site: State Farm Center

State Farm Center City: Champaign, IL

Champaign, IL Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: Wisconsin at No. 8 Illinois

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Wisconsin Badgers (+525), Illinois Fighting Illini (-750)

Wisconsin Badgers (+525), Illinois Fighting Illini (-750) Spread: Fighting Illini -11.5

Fighting Illini -11.5 Total: 155.5 points

This game opened Illinois -11.5 with the Total set at 156.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Wisconsin at No. 8 Illinois

Wisconsin Badgers

G Nick Boyd

G John Blackwell

G Andrew Rohde

F Austin Rapp

F/C Nolan Winter

Illinois Fighting Illini

G Keaton Wagler

G Andrej Stojakovic

F Jake Davis

F David Mirkovic

C Tomislav Ivisic

Injury Report: Wisconsin at No. 8 Illinois

Wisconsin Badgers

Austin Rapp (illness) is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game

Illinois Fighting Illini

Jason Jakstys (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for Tuesday’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for Tuesday’s game Kylan Boswell (hand) has been declared OUT for Tuesday’s game

(hand) has been declared OUT for Tuesday’s game Ty Rodgers (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Wisconsin at No. 8 Illinois

Illinois is 12-1 at home this season

Wisconsin is 3-3 on the road this season

Illinois is 14-10 ATS overall this season / 7-6 ATS at home

Wisconsin is 12-11 ATS overall this season / 4-1 ATS on the road

The OVER has cashed in just 8 of Illinois’ 24 games this season (8-16)

The OVER has cashed in 13 of Wisconsin’s 23 games this season (13-10)

Nolan Winter scored a career-high 26pts Saturday at Indiana

scored a career-high 26pts Saturday at Indiana Winter ranks 2 nd in the Big Ten with 11 double-doubles

in the Big Ten with 11 double-doubles John Blackwell leads Badgers and is 8th in Big Ten in made 3’s (55)

leads Badgers and is 8th in Big Ten in made 3’s (55) David Mirkovic scored 18pts, pulled down 6 boards, and handed out 6 assists in 36 minutes Saturday at Michigan State

scored 18pts, pulled down 6 boards, and handed out 6 assists in 36 minutes Saturday at Michigan State Keaton Wagler was just 2-16 from the field in 41 minutes Saturday at Michigan State

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between Wisconsin at No. 8 Illinois:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Badgers +11.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Badgers +11.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 155.5

