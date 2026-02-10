No. 13 Purdue vs. No. 7 Nebraska predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 10

Looking to keep pace with Michigan atop the Big Ten, the seventh-ranked Nebraska (21-2, 10-2) host No. 13 Purdue (19-4, 9-3) tonight in Lincoln. With just a handful of games left in the regular season, this is a massive Top 15 showdown with major Big Ten championship implications.



The Cornhuskers, led by head coach Fred Hoiberg, are having an historic season. They opened the season with 20 straight wins but lost consecutive games early last week to Michigan and Illinois before bouncing back with a win over Rutgers this past weekend.

After struggling themselves in January, Purdue comes into this game having won their last four games – all by double digits. The most obvious reason for the recent streak has been improved shotting from the field with the Boilermakers shooting over 50% over their last ten games. The Cornhuskers play a stingy brand of defense and will look to consistently challenge Purdue’s shooters.

Purdue is a veteran club led by Braden Smith (8.9 assists per game), Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Fletcher Loyer. Nebraska is led by Pryce Sandfort who is shooting 40.6% from three-point range and averaging 17.1 points per game. Rienk Mast has shown flashes of late including a 26-point performance against Rutgers over the weekend.

Nebraska has a record of 5-2 in Q1 games and is 6-0 in Q2. Purdue is 6-4 in Q1 and 2-0 in Quad 2 games. That said, Purdue is ranked No. 10 in KenPom and No. 10 in the NET. Nebraska is ranked No. 12 in KenPom and 11th in the NET.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: No. 13 Purdue at No. 7 Nebraska

Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Time: 7PM EST

7PM EST Site: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena City: Lincoln, NE

Lincoln, NE Network/Streaming: FS1

Game Odds: No. 13 Purdue at No. 7 Nebraska



The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Purdue Boilermakers (+110), Nebraska Cornhuskers (-130)

Purdue Boilermakers (+110), Nebraska Cornhuskers (-130) Spread: Cornhuskers -2.5

Cornhuskers -2.5 Total: 148.5 points

This game opened Nebraska -2.5 with the Total set at 143.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: No. 13 Purdue at No. 7 Nebraska

Purdue Boilermakers

G C.J. Cox

G Fletcher Loyer

G Braden Smith

F Trey Kaufman-Renn

F Oscar Cluff

Nebraska Cornhuskers

G Sam Hoiberg

G Jamarques Lawrence

F Pryce Sandfort

F Berke Buyuktuncel

F Rienk Mast

Injury Report: No. 13 Purdue at No. 7 Nebraska

Purdue Boilermakers

No injuries to report for this game

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Leo Curtis (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Ugnius Jarusevicius (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Henry Burt (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Connor Essegian (ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: No. 13 Purdue at No. 7 Nebraska





Nebraska is 12-1 at home this season

Purdue is 5-2 on the road this season

Nebraska is 13-10 ATS overall this season / 5-8 ATS at home

Purdue is 10-13 ATS overall this season / 4-3 ATS on the road

The OVER has cashed in 9 of Purdue’s 23 games this season (9-14)

The OVER has cashed in only 7 of Nebraska’s 23 games this season (7-16)

Sam Hoiberg has totaled 5 or more assists in 4 straight and 6 of his last 8 games

has totaled 5 or more assists in 4 straight and 6 of his last 8 games Fletcher Loyer is 10-14 from 3-point range over his last 2 games

is 10-14 from 3-point range over his last 2 games Taylor Kaufman-Renn has pulled down 18 rebounds over this last 2 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Nebraska on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Nebraska on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Cornhuskers -2.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Cornhuskers -2.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 148.5



