No. 14 Kansas vs. No. 11 Texas Tech predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 2

Two of the best teams in the Big 12 and the entire country meet tonight in Lubbock, Texas when Darryn Peterson and the 14th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (16-5, 6-2) take on JT Toppin and the No. 11 Red Raiders of Texas Tech (16-5, 6-2).

Texas Tech enters February following an 88-80 loss at UCF this past Saturday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Grant McCasland’s squad. The Red Raiders were 8-2 overall in January.

The Jayhawks were also 6-2 in January and also suffered a loss on the road at the hands of the Golden Knights of Central Florida. That loss, though, was at the beginning of the month. Bill Self’s crew lost two of three to begin last month before ripping off five straight wins including Saturday’s win at home over No. 13 BYU, 90-82.

Kansas has lost two in a row to Tech but leads the all-time series 42-9 including 13 of 18 at United Supermarkets Arena.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Kansas at Texas Tech

Date: Monday, February 2, 2026

Time: 9PM EST

Site: United Supermarkets Arena

City: Lubbock, TX

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game Odds: Kansas at Texas Tech

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Kansas Jayhawks (+170), Texas Tech Red Raiders (-205)

Kansas Jayhawks (+170), Texas Tech Red Raiders (-205) Spread: Red Raiders -4.5

Red Raiders -4.5 Total: 154.5 points

This game opened Texas Tech -2.5 with the Total set at 150.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Kansas at Texas Tech

Kansas Jayhawks

G Darryn Peterson , 21.3PPG

, 21.3PPG G Melvin Council Jr. , 13.7PPG

, 13.7PPG G Tre White , 14.8PPG

, 14.8PPG F Bryson Tiller , 9.0 PPG

, 9.0 PPG F Flory Bidunga, 14.5PPG

Texas Tech Red Raiders

G Jaylen Petty , 9.2PPG

, 9.2PPG G Christian Anderson , 19.6PPG

, 19.6PPG G Donovan Atwell , 12.1PPG

, 12.1PPG F JT Toppin , 22.4PPG

, 22.4PPG F LeJuan Watts, 12.7PPG

Injury Report: Kansas at Texas Tech

Kansas Jayhawks

Elmarko Jackson (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Texas Tech Red Raiders

No Significant Injuries to Report

Important stats, trends and insights: Kansas at Texas Tech

Texas Tech is 11-0 at home this season

Kansas is 3-3 on the road this season

Texas Tech is 11-10 ATS this season

Kansas is 14-7 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 11 of the Red Raiders’ 21 games this season (11-10)

The OVER has cashed in 7 of the Jayhawks’ 21 games this season (7-14)

Darryn Peterson has scored at least 16 points in each of his 11 games played this season but has eclipsed 20 just 6 times and 30 points once

has scored at least 16 points in each of his 11 games played this season but has eclipsed 20 just 6 times and 30 points once JT Toppin has scored 22 or more in 5 straight games

has scored 22 or more in 5 straight games Toppin is a 3-time Big 12 Player of the Week winner this season with 14 double- doubles this season

Tre White has scored 10 or more points in 18 games this season, 66 in his career. White has scored in double figures in 11 of his last 12 games.

has scored 10 or more points in 18 games this season, 66 in his career. White has scored in double figures in 11 of his last 12 games. Kansas is 4-0 in games this season when scoring 90+ points

Christian Anderson has buried at least three 3-pointers in 4 of his last 5 games including a season-high 8 (8-10) against Baylor (1/20)

has buried at least three 3-pointers in 4 of his last 5 games including a season-high 8 (8-10) against Baylor (1/20) Anderson has picked up 9 assists in each of Houston’s last 2 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between Kansas and Texas Tech:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Red Raiders on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Red Raiders on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Red Raiders -4.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Red Raiders -4.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 154.5

