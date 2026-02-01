 Skip navigation
Penn State ends eight-game losing streak, extends Minnesota’s skid to seven with 77-75 victory

  
Published February 1, 2026 06:45 PM

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Freddie Dilione V had 25 points and Kayden Mingo scored with one second left as Penn State snapped an eight-game losing streak by extending Minnesota’s skid to seven with a 77-75 victory on Sunday.

Mingo buried a 3-pointer and Dilione had the final two baskets in a 9-0 spurt to give Penn State a 69-58 lead with 6:31 left.

Cade Tyson made four free throws, Langston Reynolds sank a pair, and Grayson Grove tipped in a miss as the Golden Gophers used an 8-0 run to cut it to 71-70 with 2:31 remaining. Dilione and Reynolds traded baskets before Mingo turned a steal into a layup for a three-point lead with 49 seconds to go.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson had a layup and Reynolds made the first of two free throws with 31 seconds left to tie it 75-all. Mingo ran the clock down to eight seconds before beginning his game-winning drive to the basket.
Watch Penn State beat Minnesota on wild shot
Kayden Mingo found a way to get this last-second bucket, and Penn State's ensuing steal sealed a dramatic win for the Nittany Lions.

Dilione made 11 of 17 shots with a 3-pointer in the first winning effort in Big Ten Conference play this season for the Nittany Lions (10-12, 1-10).

Josh Reed sank four 3-pointers — all in the first half — and scored 18 for Penn State. Mingo scored 14 on 6-for-17 shooting, while Dominick Stewart pitched in with 12 points.

Langston Reynolds had 18 points and seven assists to lead the Golden Gophers (10-12, 3-8). Cade Tyson added 17 points, Bobby Durkin hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 and Isaac Asuma added 12 points.

Reed had 16 points and Dilione scored 13 to guide the Nittany Lions to a 41-31 lead at halftime.

Minnesota led just once at 3-2.

Up next

Minnesota: At Baylor on Wednesday.

Penn State: At No. 7 Michigan State on Wednesday.