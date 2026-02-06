No. 22 St. John’s vs. No. 3 UConn predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 6

Tonight’s game at Madison Square Garden between the Red Storm of St. John’s and the UConn Huskies is without question the biggest game of the season in the Big East. From the site to the coaches to the game’s top players, this one has all the ingredients to be a Big East classic.

The Huskies have won 18 in a row and are 12-0 in the Big East. After a slow start to the campaign, the Red Storm have won eight in a row and are 10-1 in conference play. Its not as simple as this but maybe it is – St. John’s offense vs. UConn’s defense. St. John’s averages 84.6 points per game while the Huskies allow just 63.8 points per game.

Tonight’s game features two of the best head coaches in all of college basketball. Dan Hurley is just a year removed from back-to-back national championships. Rick Pitino has also won a couple national championships (1996, 2013) and has guided seven teams to the Final Four.

The battle in the paint tonight features elite talents in Huskies’ standout Tarris Reed Jr. (14.1 PPG, 7.8 RPG) and St. John’s’ Zuby Ejiofor (15.7 PPG and 3.3 APG).

UConn is ranked No. 8 in KenPom and No. 6 in the NET. St. John’s is ranked No. 20 in KenPom and 24th in the NET.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: No. 3 UConn at No. 22 St. John’s

Date: Friday, February 6, 2026

Friday, February 6, 2026 Time: 8PM EST

8PM EST Site: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden City: New York, NY

New York, NY Network/Streaming: FOX

Game Odds: No. 3 UConn vs. No. 22 St. John’s

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: UConn Huskies (-142), St. John’s Red Storm (+120)

UConn Huskies (-142), St. John’s Red Storm (+120) Spread: UConn -2.5

UConn -2.5 Total: 144.5 points

This game opened UConn -1.5 with the Total set at 144.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: No. 3 UConn at No. 22 St. John’s

UConn Huskies

G Solo Ball

G Silas Demary

F Tarris Reed Jr.

F Alex Karaban

F Braylon Mullins

St. John’s Red Storm

F Bryce Hopkins

F Zuby Ejiofor

F Dillon Mitchell

G Oziyah Sellers

G Ian Jackson

Injury Report: No. 3 UConn vs. No. 22 St. John’s

UConn Huskies

No injuries to report for tonight’s game

St. John’s Red Storm

Handje Tamba (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Casper Pohto (hip) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(hip) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Imran Suljanovic (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: No. 3 UConn at No. 22 St. John’s

St. John’s is 10-2 at home this season

UConn is 7-0 on the road this season

St. John’s is 11-11 ATS this season

UConn is 9-14 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 10 of the Huskies’ 23 games this season (10-13)

The OVER has cashed in 10 of the Red Storm’s 22 games this season (10-12)

St. John’s is 7-3 ATS in their last 10

UConn is 3-7 ATS in their last 10

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between No. 3 UConn and No. 22 St. John’s:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Huskies on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Huskies on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Huskies -2.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Huskies -2.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 144.5

