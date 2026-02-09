No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 11 Kansas predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 9

No. 1 Arizona (22-0, 10-0) faces a major road test against No. 11 Kansas (17-5, 8-2) tonight at Phog Allen Fieldhouse. Led by freshmen Brayden Burries and Koa Peat, the undefeated Wildcats bring a Top 5 offense AND defense to Lawrence. Surging Kansas, 11-1 at home, counters with a sensational freshman of their own, Darryn Peterson along with elite paint defense from Flory Bidunga.

The Jayhawks will need every bit of Bidunga’s defense as Arizona regularly dominates on the offensive end. The Wildcats are among the nation’s leaders in averaging 89.5PPG (No. 11), a +21.0-point scoring margin (No. 5), 43.4 rebounds per game (No. 3), and 18.2 assists per game. Kansas and Bidunga, however, rank third in Big 12 2-point defense, with Bidunga averaging 8.9 rebounds.

The guard play for each of these teams has been elite. The aforementioned freshman Burries (15.3 points) and Jaden Bradley (13.8 points) form an electric and productive starting backcourt for Tommy Lloyd. The Jayhawks counter with a backcourt of Player of the Year candidate Peterson (20.5 points) and Tre White (14.6 points).

The Phog Factor: Bill Self boasts a 38-0 record on Big Monday at home, making this an incredibly difficult environment for a young Arizona team.

Arizona is ranked No. 2 in KenPom and No. 1 in the NET. Kansas is ranked No. 13 in KenPom and 13th in the NET.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: No. 1 Arizona at No. 11 Kansas

Date: Monday, February 9, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026 Time: 9PM EST

9PM EST Site: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse City: Lawrence, KS

Lawrence, KS Network/Streaming: ESPN

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: No. 1 Arizona at No. 11 Kansas

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Kansas Jayhawks (+110), Arizona Wildcats (-130)

Kansas Jayhawks (+110), Arizona Wildcats (-130) Spread: Arizona -1.5

Arizona -1.5 Total: 153.5 points

This game opened Arizona -2.5 with the Total set at 147.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: No. 1 Arizona at No. 11 Kansas

Arizona Wildcats

G Jaden Bradley

G Brayden Burries

F Ivan Kharchenkov

F Koa Peat

C Motiejus Krivas

Kansas Jayhawks

G Tre White

G Melvin Council Jr.

G Darryn Peterson

F Bryson Tiller

F Flory Bidunga

HLs: No. 22 St. John’s starts slow, beats DePaul Zuby Ejiofor had 16 points and nine rebounds as No. 22 St. John’s beat DePaul 68-56 for its eighth straight victory. The Red Storm (17-5, 10-1 Big East) gave Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino his 902nd career win.

Injury Report: No. 1 Arizona at No. 11 Kansas

Arizona Wildcats

No injuries to report for tonight’s game

Kansas Jayhawks

Justin Cross (undisclosed) is OUT for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is OUT for tonight’s game Wilder Evers (undisclosed) is OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: No. 1 Arizona at No. 11 Kansas

Kansas is 10-1 at home this season

Arizona is 6-0 on the road this season

Arizona is 15-8 ATS this season

Kansas is also 15-8 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 12 of Arizona’s 23 games this season (12-11)

The OVER has cashed in just 7 of Kansas’ 23 games this season (7-16)

Arizona is 4-2 ATS on the road this season

Kansas is 7-4 ATS at home this season

Darryn Peterson has scored at least 14 points in each of his 13 games this season

has scored at least 14 points in each of his 13 games this season Peterson has scored at least 18 points in 8 of his 13 games

Brayden Burries has scored at least 15 points in his last 4 games and in 5 of his last 6 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between No. 1 Arizona at No. 11 Kansas:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Jayhawks +1.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Jayhawks +1.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 153.5

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

