No. 6 UConn vs. Butler predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 10

Looking to bounce back from an 81-72 loss at St. John’s last Friday, No. 6 UConn (22-2, 12-1) takes the court at Hinkle Fieldhouse tonight against the Butler Bulldogs (13-11, 4-9).

The loss snapped the Huskies’ 18-game winning streak. Despite the recent hiccup, the Huskies remain dominant in the Big East and have historically dominated this matchup, holding a perfect 12-0 all-time record against the Bulldogs. Butler, currently on a four-game losing streak, will rely on the hot hand of junior guard Finley Bizjack—who has averaged over 20 points since the start of 2026—to pull off an upset against a squad who has no doubt been pushed by Head Coach Danny Hurley even harder than usual in practice since the loss.

Led by Tarris Reed Jr.’s interior dominance and strong play from Silas Demary Jr., the heavily favored Huskies are looking to sweep the season series against Butler.

These schools met on December 16th in Hartford with the Huskies rolling to a 79-60 win. Solo Ball led the Huskies with 26 points in the win.

Butler has a record of 2-4 in Q1 games and is 1-6 in Q2. UConn is 5-2 in Q1 and 8-0 in Quad 2 games. That said, UConn is ranked No. 10 in KenPom and No. 8 in the NET. Butler is ranked No. 12 in KenPom and 73rd in the NET.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: No. 6 UConn at Butler

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: Hinkle Field House

Hinkle Field House City: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Network/Streaming: TNT, truTV

Game Odds: No. 6 UConn Huskies at Butler Bulldogs

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: UConn Huskies (-750), Butler Bulldogs (+525)

UConn Huskies (-750), Butler Bulldogs (+525) Spread: Huskies -11.5

Huskies -11.5 Total: 144.5 points

This game opened UConn -10.5 with the Total set at 144.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: No. 6 UConn at Butler

UConn Huskies

G Silas Demary Jr.

G Solo Ball

G Braylon Mullins

F Alex Karaban

F Tarris Reed Jr.

Butler Bulldogs

G Finley Bizjack

G Evan Haywood

F Efeosa Oliogu-Elabor

F Nichael Ajayi

C Drayton Jones

Injury Report: No. 6 UConn Huskies at Butler Bulldogs

UConn Huskies

No injuries to report for this game

Butler Bulldogs

Jamie Kaiser Jr. (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Azavier Robinson (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Jalen Jackson (ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: No. 6 UConn at Butler

Butler is 9-4 at home this season

UConn is 7-1 on the road this season

UConn is 9-15 ATS overall this season

Butler is 12-12 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed in 11 of UConn’s 24 games this season (11-13)

The OVER has cashed in 13 of Butler’s 24 games this season (13-11)

Solo Ball is shooting just 33.75% (27-80) over his last 6 games

is shooting just 33.75% (27-80) over his last 6 games Braylon Mullins is 11-25 (44%) from 3-point range over his last 4 games

is 11-25 (44%) from 3-point range over his last 4 games Michael Ajayi was just 3-15 at Marquette in the Bulldogs’ 70-55 loss this past Saturday

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between No. 6 UConn and Butler:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Huskies -11.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Huskies -11.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 144.5

