Xavier vs. No. 3 UConn predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 3

Winners of 17 in a row, the Huskies of UConn (21–1, 11–0 Big East) host the Xavier Musketeers (12–10, 4–7 Big East) tonight at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, CT.

The third-ranked Huskies’ lone loss this season was to top-ranked Arizona, 71-67. They lost at home on November 19 but were without Tarris Reed Jr. and Braylon Mullins, their second and fourth-leading scorers. Their success the last couple of months is founded in strong play in their own end. They own the top defense in the Big East and one of the best in the entire country. UConn is first in the Big East in EFG%, two-point percentage, and three-point percentage. The Huskies are also third in the Big East in forcing turnovers and fourth in rebounds on the defensive glass. Just for good measure they are second in blocks and third in steals.

Xavier snapped a 3-game skid Saturday with a 68-66 victory over DePaul. Filip Borovicanin hit the buzzer-beating jumper to defeat the Blue Demons. Xavier’s season is a study in what might have been. Gabriel Pozzato (knee) averaged 14.9 points per game was expected to lead the Xavier attack, but he has not dressed this season. The result? It has been a struggle of late for Richard Pitino’s crew. The Musketeers were smacked, 90-67, by UConn on New Year’s Eve in Cincinnati. Including that loss, Xavier is 3-6 in their last nine games. They are 0-4 on the road during that stretch.

UConn is ranked No. 10 in KenPom and No. 7 in the NET. Xavier is ranked No. 93 in KenPom and 97th in the NET.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Xavier at No. 3 UConn

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Time: 7PM EST

7PM EST Site: PeoplesBank Arena

PeoplesBank Arena City: Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: Xavier at No. 3 UConn

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Xavier Musketeers (-2100), UConn Huskies (+1100)

Xavier Musketeers (-2100), UConn Huskies (+1100) Spread: Huskies -17.5

Huskies -17.5 Total: 147.5 points

This game opened UConn -18.5 with the Total set at 146.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Xavier at No. 3 UConn

Xavier Musketeers

G Malik Messina-Moore

G All Wright

F Filip Borovicanin

F Tre Carroll

Jovan Milicevic

UConn Huskies

G Solo Ball

G Silas Demary

F Tarris Reed Jr.

F Alex Karaban

F Braylon Mullins

Injury Report: Xavier at No. 3 UConn

UConn Huskies

No injuries to report for tonight’s game

Xavier Musketeers

Michael Wolf (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Gabriel Pozzato (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Luke Naser (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Kason Westphal (redshirt) is OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Xavier at No. 3 UConn

Xavier is 11-11 ATS this season

UConn is 8-14 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 16 of the Musketeers’ 22 games this season (16-6)

The OVER has cashed in 9 of the Huskies’ 22 games this season (9-13)

The OVER has cashed in 8 of the last 10 games between these teams

With a win, the Huskies will start 12-0 in the Big East for the 1st time since starting 14-0 during the 1995-96 season

UConn’s offense is shooting 49.1% from deep over their last two games

Alex Karaban is averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds

is averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds Silas Demary Jr. leads the Big East with 7.1 assists per game in conference play

leads the Big East with 7.1 assists per game in conference play Tre Carroll is averaging 18.3 points per game and is currently 24 points shy of 1,000 career points

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between Xavier and No. 3 UConn:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Huskies -17.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Huskies -17.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 147.5

