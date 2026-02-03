 Skip navigation
Florida State’s Gus Malzahn, who previously led Auburn and UCF, retires from coaching at age 60

  
Published February 2, 2026 07:19 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn announced his retirement from coaching Monday.

The 60-year-old Malzahn spent last season with the Seminoles after serving as head coach at UCF (2021-24), Auburn (2013-2020) and Arkansas State (2012). He won the 2010 national championship as an offensive coordinator at Auburn.

“After 35 years, it’s time for me to step away from coaching,” Malzahn said in a statement. “I am excited to spend more time with my family and focus on the next chapter of my life.”

Coach Mike Norvell promoted co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. to be the Seminoles’ offensive coordinator.

Florida State led the Atlantic Coast Conference in total offense and rushing offense in 2025. Florida State had nine 400-yard outputs in 2025, including back-to-back games with more than 700 yards for the first time in school history.

“I want to thank Coach Malzahn for his effort and dedication to our program over the last 14 months,” Norvell said. “He did a wonderful job coordinating our offense and calling plays in 2025, and he has set a strong foundation for us to continue building on in 2026 behind the coordination of Tim Harris and the multiple other assistant coaches who are returning.”