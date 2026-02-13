 Skip navigation
Catcher William Contreras, Brewers reach one-year, $9.4 million deal just before arbitration hearing
Rangers lose top prospect, infielder Sebastian Walcott, to UCL injury and surgery
Roch Cholowsky embraces status as projected No. 1 MLB draft pick, undisputed leader of UCLA

Catcher William Contreras, Brewers reach one-year, $9.4 million deal just before arbitration hearing
Rangers lose top prospect, infielder Sebastian Walcott, to UCL injury and surgery
Roch Cholowsky embraces status as projected No. 1 MLB draft pick, undisputed leader of UCLA

Minnesota revises P.J. Fleck's contract with new $700K annual bonus

  
Published February 12, 2026 07:15 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota revised coach P.J. Fleck’s contract to include an annual raise and additional incentives, a move approved by the university’s board of regents on Thursday.

Fleck, who is entering his 10th season with the Gophers, will get a $700,000 management bonus on top of his existing $6 million salary and $1.2 million retention bonus to bring his total compensation for 2026 to $7.9 million. That ranks 10th among head coaches in the 18-team Big Ten, according to the university.

The annual retention bonus increases by $100,000 annually over his current deal, which was extended last year through the 2030 season.

The contract adjustment also gives Fleck more favorable incentives, with $150,000 for winning five conference games, $300,000 for winning six, and $750,000 for winning seven or more. Those amounts are not cumulative. Previously, he would have earned $100,000 for winning eight Big Ten games and $100,000 for winning nine.

Fleck is 66-44 at Minnesota, including 7-0 in bowl games. He’s the fifth-longest tenured coach in program history.