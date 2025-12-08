College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

After a dramatic conference championship weekend, the college football regular season has come to an end. You know what that means: More college football. The conference champions have been decided, the College Football Playoff schedule is set, and the bowl matchups are out. The next month and a half is all about postseason football, all leading up to the national title game.

Check out the full list of 2025–26 college football bowl games below, with rolling score updates as the games happen, including all 11 CFP playoff games and more.

What teams made the College Football Playoff?

The 12 teams that made the 2025–26 CFP field are:



Indiana Ohio State Georgia Texas Tech Oregon Ole Miss Texas A&M Oklahoma Alabama Miami Tulane James Madison

How many bowl games are there?

The 2025–26 season features 41 bowl games, including four college football playoff first round games, four quarterfinals, two semifinals, and the national championship on Monday, Jan 19.

Previewing the 2025-26 College Football Playoffs

Full list of 2025-26 college football bowl games

All times Eastern. Check out the full list of upcoming bowl games below, plus scores updated all throughout bowl season.

Saturday, Dec 13

Cricket Celebration Bowl

South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M

12p ET: ABC

Bucked Up LA Bowl

Boise State vs. Washington

8p ET: ABC

Tuesday, Dec 16

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

Troy vs. Jacksonville State

9p ET: ESPN

Wednesday, Dec 17

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Old Dominion vs. South Florida

5p ET: ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl

Louisiana vs. Delaware

5p ET: ESPN

Thursday Dec 18

Xbox Bowl

Missouri State vs. Arkansas State

9p ET: ESPN2

Friday, Dec 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl presented by Engine

Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan

11a ET: ESPN

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Memphis vs. NC State

2:30p ET: ESPN

CFP First Round Game

Oklahoma (8) vs. Alabama (9)

8p ET: ABC, ESPN

Saturday, Dec 20

CFP First Round Game

Miami (10) vs. Texas A&M (7)

12p ET: ABC, ESPN

CFP First Round Game

Tulane (11) vs. Ole Miss (6)

3:30p ET: TNT

CFP First Round Game

James Madison (12) vs. Oregon (5)

7:30p ET: TNT

Monday, Dec 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Washington State vs. Utah State

2p ET: ESPN

Tuesday, Dec 23

Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo vs. Louisville

2p ET: ESPN

New Orleans Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss

5:30p ET: ESPN

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

UNLV vs. Ohio

9p ET: ESPN

Wednesday, Dec 24

Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl

California vs. Hawaii

8p ET: ESPN

Friday, Dec 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl

Central Michigan vs. Northwestern

1p ET: ESPN

Rate Bowl

New Mexico vs. Minnesota

1p ET: ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Florida International vs. UTSA

8p ET: ESPN

Saturday, Dec 27

Go Bowling Military Bowl

Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina

11a ET: ESPN

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Penn State vs. Clemson

12p ET: ABC

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

UConn vs. Army

2:15p ET: ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Georgia Tech vs. Army

3:30p ET: ABC

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Miami (OH) vs. Fresno State

4:30p ET: CW

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

North Texas vs. San Diego State

5:45p ET: ESPN

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Virginia vs. Missouri

7:30p ET: ABC

Kinder’s Texas Bowl

LSU vs. Houston

9:15p ET: ESPN

Tuesday, Dec 30

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech

2p ET: ESPN

Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl

Tennessee vs. Illinois

5:30p ET: ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl

USC vs. TCU

9p ET: ESPN

Wednesday, Dec 31

ReliaQuest Bowl

Iowa vs. Vanderbilt

12p ET: ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Arizona State vs. Duke

2p ET: CBS

Cheez-it Citrus Bowl

Michigan vs. Texas

3p ET: ABC

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Nebraska vs. Utah

3:30p ET: ESPN

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (CFP Quarterfinal)

Miami OR Texas A&M vs. Ohio State (2)

7:30p ET: ESPN

Thursday, Jan 1

Capital One Orange Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal)

James Madison OR Oregon vs. Texas Tech (4)

12p ET: ESPN

Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

Alabama OR Oklahoma vs. Indiana (1)

4p ET: ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal)

Tulane OR Ole Miss vs. Georgia (3)

8p ET: ESPN

Friday, Jan 2

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Rice vs. Texas State

1p ET: ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Navy vs. Cincinnati

4:30p ET: ESPN

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State

8p ET: ESPN

Trust & Will Holiday Bowl

Arizona vs. SMU

8p ET: Fox

Thursday, Jan 8

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

TBD vs. TBD

7:30p ET: ESPN

Friday, Jan 9

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

TBD vs. TBD

7:30p ET: ESPN

Monday, Jan 19

CFP National Championship presented by AT&T

7:30p ET: ESPN