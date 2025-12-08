 Skip navigation
Top News

Neal Brown
Neal Brown hopes to retain players after No. 23 North Texas made CFP push
Matt Campbell
Matt Campbell introduced as Penn State’s 17th football coach
Will Hall
Tulane taps Green Wave passing coordinator Will Hall to succeed coach Jon Sumrall after the CFP

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal3_251208.jpg
Mount drives Man United 3-1 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251208.jpg
Mbeumo slots home Man United’s second v. Wolves
nbc_roto_sanders_251208.jpg
Sanders gives Cleveland receivers high ceilings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

  
December 8, 2025
Breaking down the 2026 CFP bracket
December 7, 2025
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry look ahead to the College Football Playoff bracket and analyze potential matchups.

After a dramatic conference championship weekend, the college football regular season has come to an end. You know what that means: More college football. The conference champions have been decided, the College Football Playoff schedule is set, and the bowl matchups are out. The next month and a half is all about postseason football, all leading up to the national title game.

Check out the full list of 2025–26 college football bowl games below, with rolling score updates as the games happen, including all 11 CFP playoff games and more.

What teams made the College Football Playoff?

The 12 teams that made the 2025–26 CFP field are:

  1. Indiana
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Texas Tech
  5. Oregon
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Alabama
  10. Miami
  11. Tulane
  12. James Madison

How many bowl games are there?

The 2025–26 season features 41 bowl games, including four college football playoff first round games, four quarterfinals, two semifinals, and the national championship on Monday, Jan 19.

Previewing the 2025-26 College Football Playoffs

Get postseason analysis of every game from the NBC Sports Rushing the Field team. Nicole Auerbach and former Ohio State LB Joshua Perry break down the field and pick out who has the hardest path to a national championship. Watch the latest coverage below and subscribe to Rushing the Field on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.
Who has the easiest, hardest paths in CFP bracket?
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry analyze the College Football Playoff 12-team bracket from all angles, questioning if Ohio State has the hardest path to a national championship and debating if having a bye is beneficial.

Full list of 2025-26 college football bowl games

All times Eastern. Check out the full list of upcoming bowl games below, plus scores updated all throughout bowl season.

Saturday, Dec 13

Cricket Celebration Bowl
South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M
12p ET: ABC

Bucked Up LA Bowl
Boise State vs. Washington
8p ET: ABC

Tuesday, Dec 16

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
Troy vs. Jacksonville State
9p ET: ESPN

Wednesday, Dec 17

StaffDNA Cure Bowl
Old Dominion vs. South Florida
5p ET: ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl
Louisiana vs. Delaware
5p ET: ESPN

Thursday Dec 18

Xbox Bowl
Missouri State vs. Arkansas State
9p ET: ESPN2

Friday, Dec 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl presented by Engine
Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan
11a ET: ESPN

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Memphis vs. NC State
2:30p ET: ESPN

CFP First Round Game
Oklahoma (8) vs. Alabama (9)
8p ET: ABC, ESPN

Saturday, Dec 20

CFP First Round Game
Miami (10) vs. Texas A&M (7)
12p ET: ABC, ESPN

CFP First Round Game
Tulane (11) vs. Ole Miss (6)
3:30p ET: TNT

CFP First Round Game
James Madison (12) vs. Oregon (5)
7:30p ET: TNT

Monday, Dec 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Washington State vs. Utah State
2p ET: ESPN

Tuesday, Dec 23

Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl
Toledo vs. Louisville
2p ET: ESPN

New Orleans Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss
5:30p ET: ESPN

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl
UNLV vs. Ohio
9p ET: ESPN

Wednesday, Dec 24

Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl
California vs. Hawaii
8p ET: ESPN

Friday, Dec 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl
Central Michigan vs. Northwestern
1p ET: ESPN

Rate Bowl
New Mexico vs. Minnesota
1p ET: ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Florida International vs. UTSA
8p ET: ESPN

Saturday, Dec 27

Go Bowling Military Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina
11a ET: ESPN

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Penn State vs. Clemson
12p ET: ABC

Wasabi Fenway Bowl
UConn vs. Army
2:15p ET: ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. Army
3:30p ET: ABC

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
Miami (OH) vs. Fresno State
4:30p ET: CW

Isleta New Mexico Bowl
North Texas vs. San Diego State
5:45p ET: ESPN

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Virginia vs. Missouri
7:30p ET: ABC

Kinder’s Texas Bowl
LSU vs. Houston
9:15p ET: ESPN

Tuesday, Dec 30

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech
2p ET: ESPN

Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl
Tennessee vs. Illinois
5:30p ET: ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl
USC vs. TCU
9p ET: ESPN

Wednesday, Dec 31

ReliaQuest Bowl
Iowa vs. Vanderbilt
12p ET: ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Arizona State vs. Duke
2p ET: CBS

Cheez-it Citrus Bowl
Michigan vs. Texas
3p ET: ABC

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Nebraska vs. Utah
3:30p ET: ESPN

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (CFP Quarterfinal)
Miami OR Texas A&M vs. Ohio State (2)
7:30p ET: ESPN

Thursday, Jan 1

Capital One Orange Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal)
James Madison OR Oregon vs. Texas Tech (4)
12p ET: ESPN

Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
Alabama OR Oklahoma vs. Indiana (1)
4p ET: ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal)
Tulane OR Ole Miss vs. Georgia (3)
8p ET: ESPN

Friday, Jan 2

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Rice vs. Texas State
1p ET: ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Navy vs. Cincinnati
4:30p ET: ESPN

Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State
8p ET: ESPN

Trust & Will Holiday Bowl
Arizona vs. SMU
8p ET: Fox

Thursday, Jan 8

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
TBD vs. TBD
7:30p ET: ESPN

Friday, Jan 9

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
TBD vs. TBD
7:30p ET: ESPN

Monday, Jan 19

CFP National Championship presented by AT&T
7:30p ET: ESPN