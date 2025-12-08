College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
After a dramatic conference championship weekend, the college football regular season has come to an end. You know what that means: More college football. The conference champions have been decided, the College Football Playoff schedule is set, and the bowl matchups are out. The next month and a half is all about postseason football, all leading up to the national title game.
Check out the full list of 2025–26 college football bowl games below, with rolling score updates as the games happen, including all 11 CFP playoff games and more.
What teams made the College Football Playoff?
The 12 teams that made the 2025–26 CFP field are:
- Indiana
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Miami
- Tulane
- James Madison
How many bowl games are there?
The 2025–26 season features 41 bowl games, including four college football playoff first round games, four quarterfinals, two semifinals, and the national championship on Monday, Jan 19.
Previewing the 2025-26 College Football Playoffs
Full list of 2025-26 college football bowl games
All times Eastern. Check out the full list of upcoming bowl games below, plus scores updated all throughout bowl season.
Saturday, Dec 13
Cricket Celebration Bowl
South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M
12p ET: ABC
Bucked Up LA Bowl
Boise State vs. Washington
8p ET: ABC
Tuesday, Dec 16
IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
Troy vs. Jacksonville State
9p ET: ESPN
Wednesday, Dec 17
StaffDNA Cure Bowl
Old Dominion vs. South Florida
5p ET: ESPN
68 Ventures Bowl
Louisiana vs. Delaware
5p ET: ESPN
Thursday Dec 18
Xbox Bowl
Missouri State vs. Arkansas State
9p ET: ESPN2
Friday, Dec 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl presented by Engine
Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan
11a ET: ESPN
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Memphis vs. NC State
2:30p ET: ESPN
CFP First Round Game
Oklahoma (8) vs. Alabama (9)
8p ET: ABC, ESPN
Saturday, Dec 20
CFP First Round Game
Miami (10) vs. Texas A&M (7)
12p ET: ABC, ESPN
CFP First Round Game
Tulane (11) vs. Ole Miss (6)
3:30p ET: TNT
CFP First Round Game
James Madison (12) vs. Oregon (5)
7:30p ET: TNT
Monday, Dec 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Washington State vs. Utah State
2p ET: ESPN
Tuesday, Dec 23
Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl
Toledo vs. Louisville
2p ET: ESPN
New Orleans Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss
5:30p ET: ESPN
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl
UNLV vs. Ohio
9p ET: ESPN
Wednesday, Dec 24
Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl
California vs. Hawaii
8p ET: ESPN
Friday, Dec 26
GameAbove Sports Bowl
Central Michigan vs. Northwestern
1p ET: ESPN
Rate Bowl
New Mexico vs. Minnesota
1p ET: ESPN
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Florida International vs. UTSA
8p ET: ESPN
Saturday, Dec 27
Go Bowling Military Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina
11a ET: ESPN
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Penn State vs. Clemson
12p ET: ABC
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
UConn vs. Army
2:15p ET: ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. Army
3:30p ET: ABC
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
Miami (OH) vs. Fresno State
4:30p ET: CW
Isleta New Mexico Bowl
North Texas vs. San Diego State
5:45p ET: ESPN
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Virginia vs. Missouri
7:30p ET: ABC
Kinder’s Texas Bowl
LSU vs. Houston
9:15p ET: ESPN
Tuesday, Dec 30
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech
2p ET: ESPN
Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl
Tennessee vs. Illinois
5:30p ET: ESPN
Valero Alamo Bowl
USC vs. TCU
9p ET: ESPN
Wednesday, Dec 31
ReliaQuest Bowl
Iowa vs. Vanderbilt
12p ET: ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Arizona State vs. Duke
2p ET: CBS
Cheez-it Citrus Bowl
Michigan vs. Texas
3p ET: ABC
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Nebraska vs. Utah
3:30p ET: ESPN
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (CFP Quarterfinal)
Miami OR Texas A&M vs. Ohio State (2)
7:30p ET: ESPN
Thursday, Jan 1
Capital One Orange Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal)
James Madison OR Oregon vs. Texas Tech (4)
12p ET: ESPN
Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
Alabama OR Oklahoma vs. Indiana (1)
4p ET: ESPN
Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal)
Tulane OR Ole Miss vs. Georgia (3)
8p ET: ESPN
Friday, Jan 2
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Rice vs. Texas State
1p ET: ESPN
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Navy vs. Cincinnati
4:30p ET: ESPN
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State
8p ET: ESPN
Trust & Will Holiday Bowl
Arizona vs. SMU
8p ET: Fox
Thursday, Jan 8
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
TBD vs. TBD
7:30p ET: ESPN
Friday, Jan 9
Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
TBD vs. TBD
7:30p ET: ESPN
Monday, Jan 19
CFP National Championship presented by AT&T
7:30p ET: ESPN