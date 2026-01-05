 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Venus Williams is back at the Australian Open 5 years after her last appearance, 28 after her 1st
Syndication: Louisville
Diane Crump, the first female jockey to ride in the Kentucky Derby, dies at 77
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 12 Vanderbilt women remain undefeated knocking off No. 5 LSU 65-61

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_playoffbracketdisc_260104.jpg
Chargers vs. Patriots headlines wild card weekend
RavensTD1SNF1-4.jpg
Jackson finds Walker on fourth-down touchdown
nbc_fnia_florioheadcoaches_260104.jpg
What does future hold for Tomlin and Harbaugh?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Venus Williams is back at the Australian Open 5 years after her last appearance, 28 after her 1st
Syndication: Louisville
Diane Crump, the first female jockey to ride in the Kentucky Derby, dies at 77
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 12 Vanderbilt women remain undefeated knocking off No. 5 LSU 65-61

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_playoffbracketdisc_260104.jpg
Chargers vs. Patriots headlines wild card weekend
RavensTD1SNF1-4.jpg
Jackson finds Walker on fourth-down touchdown
nbc_fnia_florioheadcoaches_260104.jpg
What does future hold for Tomlin and Harbaugh?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Osaka ill at United Cup in Perth but hopes to be OK for the Australian Open

  
Published January 4, 2026 09:35 PM
Tennis: US Open

Sep 4, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the semifinal of the women’s singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey-Imagn Images

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka is feeling under the weather at the United Cup.

After losing her first match for Japan against Greece’s Maria Sakkari on Friday, Osaka said she got “really sick” over the Christmas holiday period and wasn’t operating at 100% during the 6-4, 6-2 loss.

Osaka was coughing at times during the match and appeared to lack energy. She said she likely caught an illness from her two-year-old daughter Shai.

“I have been dealing with some health stuff, so I’m kind of just happy to be out here right now,” Osaka said. “It’s not serious but I’m not operating at the percent that I want to be operating at, which kind of sucks, because I had a really good offseason so I thought I was going to do really well here.”

Osaka, who advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals last year, said she thinks she’s nearly finished with the illness.

“I’m at the tail end of that but still not amazing,” she said. “I’m just trying to get better every day. I had a cough, a runny nose, like all that nasty stuff, so hopefully it goes away before the Australian Open.”

The first Grand Slam event of the year starts in Melbourne on Jan. 18.

Stefanos Tsitsipas wrapped up victory in the match for Greece over Japan with a 6-3, 6-4 win against Shintaro Mochizuki.