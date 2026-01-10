 Skip navigation
Benny Bloss injures wrist in Anaheim 1 press day accident, will miss the start of 2026 Supercross

  • By
  Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published January 10, 2026 12:38 AM

ANAHEIM, California: Benny Bloss suffered a wrist injury during the press day practice session for the SuperMotocross League 2026 season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. He will miss Saturday’s race.

Bloss went to a local hospital for further evaluation after the crash and determined he would not be fit to ride during the season opener. According to the Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team, he will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

Bloss has competed for the Factory Beta team since they joined the series in 2024 and finished with a best finish of 13th in last year’s SuperMotocross Playoffs after finishing 12th at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, and The Dome at America’s Center. He finished 13th in the SMX Finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Beta will be represented in Round 1 by Bloss’ teammate Mitchell Oldenburg.