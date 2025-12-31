 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_moto_cwebbnewride_251229.jpg
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 5: Cooper Webb
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
reliaquest bowl
Iowa holds off Vanderbilt’s comeback bid for 34-27 victory in the ReliaQuest Bowl
Syndication: The Register Guard
No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_nba_minvsatl_jjhl_251231.jpg
HLs: Johnson leads ATL to snap seven-game skid
nbc_fnia_toplay_251231.jpg
Dungy: ‘Makes sense’ for Chargers to sit Herbert
nbc_fnia_nfcplayoffs_251231.jpg
Reviewing the NFC Playoff Picture ahead of Week 18

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Best NBA bets for New Year's Eve slate

December 31, 2025 03:38 PM
Pierre Andresen shares his best bets for the NBA on New Year's Eve including Anthony Edwards, Darius Garland, Zion Williamson and Jamal Murray.

nbc_nba_minvsatl_jjhl_251231.jpg
01:48
HLs: Johnson leads ATL to snap seven-game skid
nbc_nba_enjoybb_allstarvotingrxn_251231.jpg
09:55
Reactions to first round of NBA All-Star voting
nbc_nba_enjoybb_rumormills_251231.jpg
09:48
NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Young, Davis and Monk
nbc_roto_white_251231.jpg
01:31
Celtics’ White shines with seven blocks vs. Jazz
keyonte_george_roto.jpg
01:35
George continues ‘incredible season’ vs. Celtics
nbc_roto_porzingis_251231.jpg
01:35
Hawks’ Porzingis expected to return vs. MIN
nbc_enjoy_resolutions_251231.jpg
09:45
Andresen shares NBA New Year’s resolutions
nbc_bte_mvpfavsV2_251231.jpg
01:44
SGA favorite to win NBA MVP with Jokic out
nbc_nba_detvslal_digitalhit_251230.jpg
02:06
Miller: Cunningham ‘on the cusp’ of superstardom
nbc_nba_detvslal_251230.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Pistons pull away to defeat Lakers
nbc_nba_detvslal_intv_251230.jpg
01:07
Cunningham: ‘Bench changed the game for us’ vs LAL
edgecombe_hl.jpg
01:58
HLs: Edgecombe lights up fourth, hits OT dagger
nbc_nba_phillymem_digitalhit_251230.jpg
01:14
Sixers-Grizzlies a game of ‘high level’ offense
nbc_nba_phimem_2minhl_251230.jpg
01:59
HLs: 76ers defeat Grizzlies in wild OT thriller
nbc_nba_edgecombeintv_251230.jpg
01:00
Edgecombe unpacks 76ers’ OT win vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_grizzliestalk_251230.jpg
02:34
Is Morant settling into flow of Grizzlies offense?
nbc_nba_dunksofweek_251230.jpg
02:57
Dunks of the week: LeBron, Flagg hammer it home
nbc_nba_jokicinjury_251230.jpg
05:14
What Jokic’s knee injury means for Nuggets
nbc_nba_enjoybb_jokicv2_251230.jpg
09:57
Jokic to miss at least four weeks with knee injury
nbc_enjoybb_newyears_251230.jpg
05:07
Do New Year’s resolutions actually work?
nbc_enjoybb_edgecombe_251230.jpg
09:52
Best NBA moments of 2025: Playoffs, lottery, youth
nbc_enjoybb_garland_251230.jpg
09:56
Garland ‘starting to find his groove’ this season
nbc_enjoybb_drobinson_251230.jpg
04:46
Will Robinson ‘get right’ against Lakers?
nbc_nba_enjoybb_traeyoung_251230.jpg
09:02
Are Hawks looking to move on from Young?
nbc_roto_bullsnews_251230.jpg
01:36
What Giddey, White injuries mean for fantasy
nbc_roto_bridges_251230.jpg
01:37
Sexton will see fantasy boost amid Bridges’ injury
nbc_roto_nikola_251230.jpg
01:34
Who will DEN count on amid Jokic’s reported injury
nbc_bte_phimemv2_251230.jpg
01:32
Best bets for 76ers vs. Grizzlies
nbc_bte_detlal_251230.jpg
01:40
Pistons a ‘solid bet’ to cover spread vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_dalvspor_251229.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Trail Blazers eke out win over Mavs

nbc_fnia_toplay_251231.jpg
05:06
Dungy: ‘Makes sense’ for Chargers to sit Herbert
nbc_fnia_nfcplayoffs_251231.jpg
12:46
Reviewing the NFC Playoff Picture ahead of Week 18
nbc_fnia_cotyrace_251231.jpg
02:44
49ers Shanahan making a case for coach of the year
nbc_fnia_balpitprvw_251231.jpg
05:13
How should Ravens, Steelers approach Week 18 game?
nbc_fnia_mvprace_251231.jpg
03:25
Maye leads MVP odds after Stafford’s MNF loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavspsu_251231.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Betts, UCLA pulverize Penn State
nbc_berry_maliknabersV2_251231.jpg
11:38
Can Nabers be counted on coming off knee injury?
nbc_nba_enjoybb_cbbtalk_251231.jpg
04:47
Will NCAA regulate pro players coming back to CBB?
nbc_berry_omarionhampton_251231.jpg
04:48
Hampton was ‘exactly what we thought he would be’
nbc_roto_riversherbertv2_251231.jpg
01:24
LAC’s Herbert, IND’s Rivers will sit out Week 18
nbc_berry_newyearsresolutionsV2_251231.jpg
04:12
Berry: Wait to draft your QB in fantasy next year
nbc_roto_kittlev2_251231.jpg
01:19
49ers’ Kittle ‘has a chance’ to play vs. Seahawks
nbc_berry_bonix_251231.jpg
01:59
Bet on Nix, Broncos to fall short of Super Bowl
nbc_roto_stafford_251231.jpg
01:20
Stafford will play in Week 18 vs. Cardinals
nbc_berry_christianmccaffery_251231.jpg
12:49
Is McCaffrey a top-five fantasy option in 2026?
nbc_berry_bijan_251231.jpg
09:35
Robinson, Taylor headline 2026 fantasy rankings
nbc_enjoy_cbbtransfer_251231.jpg
05:41
Andresen on Baylor signing a former NBA draft pick
nbc_bte_alaind_251231.jpg
01:21
Lean on Hoosiers to cover vs. Alabama in CFP
nbc_bte_orett_251231.jpg
01:30
Oregon QB Moore, RB Whittington among best bets
nbc_bte_missgeo_251231.jpg
01:24
Bet over on Georgia RB Bowens’ rushing line
nbc_bte_miaohio_251231.jpg
01:02
Take over on OSU RB Jackson’s receiving yards
nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
01:28
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
03:00
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
02:09
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_chiefsraiders_251231.jpg
01:30
NFL Week 18 Preview: Chiefs vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_dolphinspatriots_251231.jpg
02:13
NFL Week 18 Preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_cardinalsrams_251231.jpg
01:51
NFL Week 18 Preview: Cardinals vs. Rams
nbc_csu_chargersbroncos_251231.jpg
02:20
NFL Week 18 Preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_bearslions_251231.jpg
02:49
NFL Week 18 Preview: Lions vs. Bears
nbc_csu_jetsbills_251231.jpg
02:29
NFL Week 18 Preview: Jets vs. Bills