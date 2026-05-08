Edgecombe will soar without Embiid playing

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Why Robert Griffin III is pursuing his Olympic dream again, 20 years after his first try
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Two-start pitchers: Paul Skenes headlines a smattering of quality options heading into the third week of May
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Factory Husqvarna’s shutdown will cascade through SuperMotocross field
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Who will be the ‘desperation team’ this offseason?
Barkley: Brunson made the Knicks relevant
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Why Robert Griffin III is pursuing his Olympic dream again, 20 years after his first try
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Two-start pitchers: Paul Skenes headlines a smattering of quality options heading into the third week of May
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Factory Husqvarna’s shutdown will cascade through SuperMotocross field
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Who will be the ‘desperation team’ this offseason?
Barkley: Brunson made the Knicks relevant
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
TUNE IN:
Don't miss a moment of tonight's NBA playoff action! Click here for full schedule and scores
Close
Watch Now
Edgecombe will soar without Embiid playing
May 8, 2026 06:42 PM
Numbers on the Board look at the scoring lines and are hitting the overs for VJ Edgecombe, Julian Champagnie and Terrence Shannon Jr. before sharing the game lines they're watching.
Related Videos
06:37
Who will be the ‘desperation team’ this offseason?
09:28
Suns buck expectations; Gillespie, Goodwin shine
11:20
Rockets have many decisions to make in offseason
01:39
Should desperate Cavs be favored vs. Pistons?
06:20
Which NBA player has changed legacy in postseason?
04:39
Spurs get right against Timberwolves in Game 2
04:27
Will Harden ramp up his assets in Detroit?
06:30
Brunson, Knicks ‘play with their food,’ win Game 2
10:14
Who is more likely to be on the move in the NBA?
10:26
Trail Blazers have several offseason paths to take
09:59
Raptors have several big contracts to manage
10:48
Watson shines in disappointing season for Denver
10:08
Injuries, regressions define Magic’s 25-26 season
10:43
Hawks are well positioned for NBA offseason
11:31
Boston had a ‘wildly successful’ season
02:21
Expect Knicks to ‘take care of business’ vs. 76ers
02:48
Can Brunson, Wemby push SGA in Finals MVP markets?
04:07
Braun calls himself the ‘vocal leader’ of Nuggets
03:44
McDaniels has been a ‘playoff riser’ for Wolves
02:33
Is volume 3-point shooting playoff viable?
06:32
Cavs have been disappointing to watch in playoffs
02:41
Jones looks to provide ‘a good time’ with NBA
01:15
Embiid ruled out for Game 2 against the Knicks
01:34
LeBron doing it all for Lakers in postseason
01:25
Harris continues to impress for Pistons
01:43
Edwards, Gobert leading Wolves early in semis
01:39
Are Knicks or Pistons the best bet to win East?
01:53
Spurs look to bounce back in Game 2 vs. Wolves
03:29
How will 76ers, Spurs adjust in Game 2s?
05:10
Turnovers plague Cavs in Game 1 against Pistons
Latest Clips
17:45
Barkley: Brunson made the Knicks relevant
01:59
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
01:58
History of last-day Premier League title winners
03:47
Premier League title scenarios for Arsenal, City
01:36
Cubs would be ‘in shambles’ without Imanaga
01:34
Dominguez on IL after scary outfield crash
01:33
Anthony placed on 10-day IL with wrist injury
03:23
Highlights: Illinois’ Wagler lit up in 2026 season
01:20
Jennings signing a ‘good fit’ with Vikings
01:35
Burrow reporting to voluntary offseason workouts
21:13
Highlights: 2026 La Vuelta Femenina, Stage 6
01:39
Breaking down WNBA Coach of the Year market
01:30
Who can challenge Wilson for WNBA DPOY?
01:17
Are Tigers the best bet to win AL Central?
02:38
NFL says that schedule release is ‘almost here’
06:05
Holley: Jennings fits Vikings’ scheme ‘perfectly’
10:02
How does Russini situation impact Vrabel’s future?
05:44
Report: New details emerging on new CBA
04:38
Former UNC quarterback Lopez critical of Belichick
05:58
Analyzing Belichick’s lack of success at UNC
06:40
What do latest developments mean for Rodgers, PIT?
10:38
Where does Rodgers rank among current QBs?
06:48
Report: Rodgers will visit PIT, expected to sign
07:24
Is money biggest factor between Rodgers, Steelers?
39
Fleetwood happy with Round 1 performance at Truist
21:44
Deegan-Davies showdown one to watch in Salt Lake
04:54
Carmichael, Stewart talk approach to title races
01:38
Is Rodgers saga coming to an end in Pittsburgh?
01:42
Downs expects more targets with Colts in 2026
01:45
What to make of Stribling’s fit with 49ers
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue