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Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead
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HLs: Mystics hold on to spoil Tempo's WNBA debut

May 8, 2026 11:28 PM
The Washington Mystics fended off a late push by the Toronto Tempo to deal the recently added expansion team its first WNBA loss in a narrow 68-65 win.

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