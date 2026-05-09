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Robert Griffin III
Why Robert Griffin III is pursuing his Olympic dream again, 20 years after his first try
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead

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Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 36
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Extended HLs: Fulham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 36
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Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Manchester United

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NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
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Top News

Robert Griffin III
Why Robert Griffin III is pursuing his Olympic dream again, 20 years after his first try
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhawolhl_260509.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_fulbou_260509.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_sunmu_260509.jpg
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Manchester United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
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New York Yankees
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Highlights: 2026 La Vuelta Femenina, Stage 7

May 9, 2026 10:08 AM
Watch highlights from Stage 7 of the 2026 La Vuelta Femenina, a 132.9km mountain trek from La Pola Llaviana/Pola de Laviana to L'Angliru.

Latest Clips

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08:00
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_fulbou_260509.jpg
10:57
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 36
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10:57
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Manchester United
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01:32
Minteh seals Brighton’s win with near-post finish
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01:43
Rayan’s deflected strike puts Bournemouth ahead
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03:42
Andersen sent off for tackle on Truffert
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03:11
Christie shown red for challenge on Castagne
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01:05
Dunk thumps header to double Brighton’s lead
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01:40
Hinshelwood’s soaring header puts Brighton ahead
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12:36
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Chelsea Matchweek 36
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02:18
Fofana and Cucurella on Chelsea’s away showing
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03:02
Anfield left ‘frustrated’ after draw to Chelsea
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01:17
Fernandez’s free kick rolls in to tie Chelsea 1-1
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01:26
Gravenberch fires Liverpool to 1-0 lead v. Chelsea
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03:50
What has gone wrong at Chelsea this season?
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01:58
HLs: Wemby’s 39 power Spurs to 2-1 lead over MIN
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02:33
HLs: Mystics hold on to spoil Tempo’s WNBA debut
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01:59
HLs: Liberty tip off WNBA season by torching Sun
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17:47
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series at Watkins Glen
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09:20
How much does a ‘Tier 1' coach improve a bad team?
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05:59
Thunder look unbeatable after two games vs. Lakers
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04:59
Is there a foul issue in Thunder-Lakers series?
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04:03
Edgecombe will soar without Embiid playing
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13:38
Cavs can’t bank on home strength in Pistons series
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02:11
Lawrence details long rehab to get back to racing
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05:17
Inside Lawrence’s Round 16 win at Denver SX
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06:37
Who will be the ‘desperation team’ this offseason?
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17:45
Barkley: Brunson made the Knicks relevant
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01:59
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
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01:58
History of last-day Premier League title winners