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Sabalenka suffers surprise defeat to Cirstea at Italian Open

  
Published May 9, 2026 01:48 PM
Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2026 - Day Five

ROME, ITALY - MAY 09: Aryna Sabalenka and Sorana Cirstea of Romania shake hands at the net after the third round on Day Five of the Internazionali BNL D’Italia at Foro Italico on May 09, 2026 in Rome, Italy (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Robert Prange/Getty Images

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka suffered a shock third-round loss to Sorana Cirstea at the Italian Open on Saturday.

Sabalenka appeared to be cruising to victory while leading by a set and 2-0 but the 26th-ranked Cirstea stormed back to triumph 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

It was a first win over a world No. 1 for the 36-year-old Romanian, who is playing her final pro season.

“I’m very, very happy,” a beaming Cirstea said. “Aryna is an amazing player. I thought I played really well today. I’m working really, really hard. It’s nice to have this result as payoff.”

Sabalenka appeared visibly bothered by lower back pain and called for a medical time out for treatment while down 4-3 in the final set.

It was the second straight surprise exit for Sabalenka, who was upset by American Hailey Baptiste in the Madrid Open quarterfinals last week.

Cirstea will next play Linda Noskova in the round of 16.

Defending champion Jasmine Paolini was also out. The Italian wasted three match points in a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 loss to Elise Mertens in the third round.