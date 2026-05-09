Eli Tomac outpaces Hunter Lawrence, Ken Roczen in Salt Lake City Q1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: Eli Tomac does not want to be the forgotten man of 2026. He pled the first qualification session by 1.6 seconds over the field.

Factory Husqvarna’s shutdown will cascade through SuperMotocross field Husqvarna’s rapid departure from SuperMotocross could have a ripple effect throughout the paddock.

Qualification 1

Eli Tomac (49.494) put his bike on the ground early in the session at the start of the whoops. Tomac collected his wits quickly and jumped to the top of the board in the opening laps. He was 0.138 seconds faster than the field.

Tomac does not want to be the forgotten man.

With two and a half minutes remaining on the clock, Hunter Lawrence (49.631) briefly jumped to the top, but Tomac eclipsed him later on that same lap.

Cooper Webb (49.631) posted an identical lap to Lawrence down to the thousandth of a second.

Chase Sexton (49.779) slotted into fourth.

Fourth-place Malcolm Stewart (49.831) is looking for a 2027 season after Husqvarna decided to disband its factory effort.

Ken Roczen (50.112) was consistent, but needs to find a little more speed. He was sixth on the Q1 chart.