Factory Husqvarna’s shutdown will cascade through SuperMotocross field

Four days before the Monster Energy Supercross series finale at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, Factory Husqvarna announced they will disband the Factory

“Husqvarna Mobility’s professional motocross and supercross racing program in the United States will enter a new phase at the conclusion of the 2026 SMX World Championship season,” the manufacturer announced midweek in a news release. “From 2027 onward, the brand will transition away from operating an in-house factory racing team and instead, support independent teams and riders with factory level materials and technical expertise for the SMX series.”

Malcolm Stewart and RJ Hampshire currently ride in the 450 class for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.

Daxton Bennick, Ryder DiFrancesco, and Casey Cochran represent the 250s.

“I know everyone’s already seen the news by now,” Stewart posted on social media. “Not exactly how I thought things would go after being locked in through ’27, but that’s the business. I’ve been through this before, so you learn to keep it moving.”

After getting a slow start to the season because of a massive crash in Angel Stadium in the opening round, Stewart had a slow start to the year, but he has finished in the top five in three of the past six rounds, including a fourth-place result last week in Denver.

“Business is business,” Hampshire said. “Doesn’t make it suck any less. Still grateful, more motivated, and ready to give everything I’ve got this summer. Next year is unknown but hopeful to land something soon.”

Hampshire has had a much more difficult season. He has not raced since suffering a foot injury in Seattle early in the season.

A Long Time Coming

In 2024, speculation arose about the overall health of the company when Pierer Mobility AG, the parent company of KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas, announced they would “apply for the initiation of judicial restructuring proceedings with self-administration”.

KTM returned to full production in July 2025.

“As part of this transition point and strategic evolution, Husqvarna will develop an engine leasing program in North America within professional racing,” the team continued in the release. “Building on an existing structure, the program will make factory level engines and suspension components available for select teams and riders through a leasing model.”

Bennick and DiFrancesco are both in the top five in points entering the final 250 race of 2026, which is also an East/West Showdown. Both have a legitimate shot at finishing in the top three.

Husqvarna has indicated they will continue to fully support the Pro Motocross effort.

“Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing is fully committed to competing at the pinnacle of sport through the remainder of 2026, including this weekend’s AMA Supercross Championship finals, followed by the entire Pro Motocross Championship and SMX post-season,” the release said.

Bennick and DiFrancesco are rumored to be heading to Red Bull KTM, after that team has suffered multiple injuries among 250 riders in the past few years. With Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, and Jorge Prado currently in place in the 450 division, it is unlikely room can be made for Stewart and Hampshire.

That leaves Stewart and Hampshire seeking a 450 ride among diminished opportunities.

Stewart finished fourth in Supercross points last year. He was seventh in Pro Motocross. Hampshire finished fifth on a 450 in 2025, the first year he moved into the premier class.

As recently as the Cleveland Supercross, with four rounds remaining, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team manager Nathan Ramsey confirmed that Stewart, Hampshire, and Cochran were confirmed with ride in 2027.

