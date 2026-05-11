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Workman lives up to middle name with 1st career homer as Tigers top Royals 6-3 to stop skid

  
Published May 10, 2026 10:59 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gage Workman came off the bench and hit his first major league homer, a two-run shot that sent the Detroit Tigers past the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Sunday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Matt Vierling had a two-run double and Riley Greene reached safely four times as the Tigers prevented a three-game sweep.

Called up hours earlier from Triple-A Toledo when Kerry Carpenter was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder sprain, Workman entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning.

Workman, whose middle name is Tater, drove a 1-1 slider from Nick Mears (2-2) to right field to give Detroit a 5-3 lead.

Emmanuel DeJesus (2-0), the fourth of six Tigers pitchers, retired all seven batters faced. Kenley Jansen struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 483rd career save and seventh this season.