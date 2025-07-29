KTM AG returns to full production

KTM AG resumed production across all four lines at its main plants of Mattighofen and Munderfing, with 1,000 production employees returning to normal operations. Production for its KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas motorcycle brands is included.

“A special thank you goes to our employees, who have made this restart possible through their tremendous dedication, flexibility, and team spirit over the past months,” said KTM AG CEO Gottfried Neumeister in a news release. “Their commitment during one of the most challenging phases has been - and continues to be - a key success factor for the company’s future development. Restarting production gives us the stability we need to fully refocus on quality, customer proximity, and further development.”

While this does not necessarily conclude the saga of KYM parent company Pierer Mobility AG’s restructuring, which was announced in November 2024, it further lessens speculation about the overall health of the company that produced last year’s Pro Motocross champion, Chase Sexton.

In May 2025, the company announced that Bajaj Auto Ltd., a co-owner of KTM AG alongside Stefan Pierer, had secured a one-year, $632 million loan to keep the company operational as it restructured some of its debt.

Representing KTM, Sexton is currently fourth in SuperMotocross World Championship points. Husqvarna’s top rider is Malcolm Stewart, who sits sixth in the standings. GasGas is best represented by Justin Barcia in ninth.

More SuperMotocross News

Motocross of Nations to return to U.S. in 2028, 2031

Loretta’s Lap-a-Thon Benefitting St. Jude returns for 2025

Washougal 450 Results | 250 Results

Jo Shimoda earns second Motocross win of 2025 at Washougal

Chase Sexton beats Jett Lawrence at Washougal

Haiden Deegan wins Washougal Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda

Chase Sexton wins Washougal Moto 1, Jett Lawrence third

Washougal 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification

Jason Anderson out for remainder of 2025 SMX season

Washougal Preview | Betting Guide

