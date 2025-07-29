KTM AG returns to full production

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
DB Boo Carter with Vols but work to do before hitting field for Tennessee, coach says
Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 19: Swimming
Katie Ledecky wins 1500m free at swim worlds on 15-year streak, breaks ties with Phelps, Lochte
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Noelvi Marte, Colson Montgomery, and Ronny Mauricio

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_250729.jpg
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
nbc_golf_nellyandlydia_250729.jpg
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250729.jpg
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
DB Boo Carter with Vols but work to do before hitting field for Tennessee, coach says
Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 19: Swimming
Katie Ledecky wins 1500m free at swim worlds on 15-year streak, breaks ties with Phelps, Lochte
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Noelvi Marte, Colson Montgomery, and Ronny Mauricio

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_250729.jpg
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
nbc_golf_nellyandlydia_250729.jpg
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250729.jpg
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

KTM AG returns to full production

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published July 29, 2025 05:20 PM

KTM AG resumed production across all four lines at its main plants of Mattighofen and Munderfing, with 1,000 production employees returning to normal operations. Production for its KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas motorcycle brands is included.

“A special thank you goes to our employees, who have made this restart possible through their tremendous dedication, flexibility, and team spirit over the past months,” said KTM AG CEO Gottfried Neumeister in a news release. “Their commitment during one of the most challenging phases has been - and continues to be - a key success factor for the company’s future development. Restarting production gives us the stability we need to fully refocus on quality, customer proximity, and further development.”

While this does not necessarily conclude the saga of KYM parent company Pierer Mobility AG’s restructuring, which was announced in November 2024, it further lessens speculation about the overall health of the company that produced last year’s Pro Motocross champion, Chase Sexton.

In May 2025, the company announced that Bajaj Auto Ltd., a co-owner of KTM AG alongside Stefan Pierer, had secured a one-year, $632 million loan to keep the company operational as it restructured some of its debt.

Representing KTM, Sexton is currently fourth in SuperMotocross World Championship points. Husqvarna’s top rider is Malcolm Stewart, who sits sixth in the standings. GasGas is best represented by Justin Barcia in ninth.

More SuperMotocross News

Motocross of Nations to return to U.S. in 2028, 2031
Loretta’s Lap-a-Thon Benefitting St. Jude returns for 2025
Washougal 450 Results | 250 Results
Jo Shimoda earns second Motocross win of 2025 at Washougal
Chase Sexton beats Jett Lawrence at Washougal
Haiden Deegan wins Washougal Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda
Chase Sexton wins Washougal Moto 1, Jett Lawrence third
Washougal 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification
Jason Anderson out for remainder of 2025 SMX season
Washougal Preview | Betting Guide