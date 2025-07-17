Washougal Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Justin Barcia worth a consideration to podium
After splitting the Spring Creek National motos with his brother, Hunter Lawrence, Jett Lawrence’s (-824) raw opening odds for the Washougal (Washington) National changed only slightly. He opened at -800 for Spring Creek, but it will cost another $24 this week to win back $100. Until proven otherwise, Jett should be regarded as unbeatable.
Hunter’s (+432) odds also became slightly less attractive this week after winning the first race and finishing second in Moto 2. He had a little more than 40 points shaved off his line of +475 entering Spring Creek, but it bears noting that his three-race average of +452 remains significantly better than the three rounds previous, when he averaged +850. The Lawrence brothers were in a class of their own in Minnesota, but the data pool is too shallow to predict that Hunter will consistently challenge Jett. That raises questions about Hunter’s minus odds for a podium, which opened at -285.
If a bettor places an outright win bet on Hunter, they may as well cover it with another wager on the head-to-head matchup between the brothers. Jett is heavily favored at -650 over Hunter’s +392.
Chase Sexton (+580) was best-in-class in the Spring Creek National, although he ran a distant third in both motos. Consistency on the track ping-ponged his odds this week. He opened at +590 for his Pro Motocross return at RedBud, sagged to +763 for Spring Creek, and rebounded at Washougal. For reference, Sexton opened the season at +499.
Now that his chances of winning the championship have all but evaporated, a lot of wind has gone out of Eli Tomac’s (+1705) sails. Even before his mechanical failure two rounds ago, which practically eliminated him from contention, his odds slipped from a three-round average of +263 to +833 for RedBud. He fell further for Spring Creek to +1569, and that trend continued into Washougal’s 17/1 handicap. Pride is a powerful motivation, however, and that could be worth some couch cushion money.
Tomac’s podium odds of +161 do not provide much juice for the squeeze, but there may be another wager worth considering. Tomac matches up against Sexton in a head-to-head battle this week, with Sexton favored at -229 to Tomac’s +167.
The podium odds provide some of the most interesting considerations this week. Justin Cooper (+3949, overall win) ranks fifth on the handicap chart this week with a line of +265 to finish among the top three. He gets the traders’ nod over RJ Hampshire (+12887) because of season-long consistency, but Hampshire has come on strong in recent rounds with fourth-place results overall in the past two weeks. Given his long outright win odds of 129/1, intrepid gamblers might even want to slip some discretionary money his way.
Justin Barcia (+12887) scored a surprise top-five at Spring Creek. With Cooper Webb out for knee surgery and Aaron Plessinger out for illness this week, Barcia’s +2073 for a podium is worth a second look.
Opening Odds, Outright Overall Win
Jett Lawrence, -824
Hunter Lawrence, +432
Chase Sexton, +580
Eli Tomac, +1705
Justin Cooper, +3949
Tony Cairoli, +12887
Jorge Prado, +12887
Jason Anderson, +12887
RJ Hampshire, +12887
Justin Barcia, +12887
Joey Savatgy, +12887
Valentin Guillod, +12887
Malcolm Stewart, +13599
Coty Schock, +13599
Harri Kullas, +13599
Romain Pape, +13599
Colt Nichols, +14825
Benoit Paturel, +14825
Derek Kelley, +14825
Cornelius Tøndel, +14825
Marshal Weltin, +14825
Mitchell Harrison, +14825
Lorenzo Locurcio, +14825
Opening Odds, Overall Podium
Jett Lawrence, -3233
Hunter Lawrence, -285
Chase Sexton, -202
Eli Tomac, +161
Justin Cooper, +265
R.J. Hampshire, +387
Jason Anderson, +1286
Jorge Prado, +1908
Justin Barcia, +2073
Tony Cairoli, +2418
Malcolm Stewart, +5365
Joey Savatgy, +7815
Harri Kullas, +7815
Valentin Guillod, +7815
Benoit Paturel, +7815
Coty Schock, +7815
Lorenzo Locurcio, +7815
Marshal Weltin, +7815
Colt Nichols, +7815
Romain Pape, +7815
Mitchell Harrison, +7815
Derek Kelley, +7815
Cornelius Tøndel, +7815
