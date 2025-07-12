Haiden Deegan wins intense Spring Creek battle to checkers with Jo Shimoda

Haiden Deegan and Jo Shimoda battled to the end of Round 7 of the Pro Motocross season at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota, but even with an injured leg, suffered last week at RedBud, Deegan scored the Moto 1 win.

“That was a really challenging moto mentally,” Deegan said. “The pain is what it is. It was hurting, but I locked in and couldn’t let [Shimoda] beat me. It definitely catches up to you, not riding for a week, I will say that.”

This was Deegan’s first moto win at Spring Creek.

Shimoda passed the Pro Motocross points leader in the middle stage of the race, but lost pace quickly and recorded a two-minute lap that allowed Deegan to get a second wind and regain the lead on Lap 14.

“I definitely have to work on my first couple of laps’ intensity speed,” Shimoda said. “I was riding okay. Got around [Deegan]; a lapper helped me a little bit. He went outside. I took the middle rut and tried to hold him off, but he saw my good lines — I had some really good lines — and after that it was equal pace and I couldn’t find an advantage.”

In the final race of his career, Jeremy Martin earned the holeshot and secured a podium finish.

“I came up here for opening ceremonies. They gave me an award. I burst into tears, and then I had to lock in for Moto 1. I was crying; I couldn’t say anything. I lined up and said, ‘These are your last two motos.’ I had the clutch in the right spot, the gate dropped, and the next thing you know, I looked right, I looked left, and thought, I got it. Then I went down the front straightaway and everybody roared.”

Mikkel Haarup scored a fourth-place finish on his Triumph.

Michael Mosiman rounded out the top five.

Tom Vialle overcame a poor start to finish sixth.



2025 Spring Creek Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan sweeps sessions Spring Creek is one of two tracks on which Haiden Deegan has not yet won and he’s determined to change that in 2025.

In-Race Notes

No matter what happens for the remainder of the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota, Martin will end his career on a high note after holeshotting Moto 1. No one has more experience; Spring Creek is owned by the Martin family.

Hammaker got around him early but Martin does not fade. He held onto second for the first three laps.

Deegan had a modest start in fourth, but quickly passed Shimoda.

Michael Mosiman rounded out the top five on Lap 4.

Martin stabilized the gap on Lap 4 and closed in on Hammaker on Lap 5.

Deegan made the pass for second on Lap 6. He was 2.3 seconds behind Hammaker.

Hammaker crashed on Lap 7 and handed the lead to Deegan. Hammaker dropped to sixth.

Shimoda did not want to lose contact with Deegan, so he took second from Martin on Lap 10. Shimoda was 3 seconds behind after completing the pass.

Vialle started modestly before moving up to seventh on Lap 10.

The top-five at this stage, in order, were Deegan, Shimoda, Martin, Mosiman, and Mikkel Haarup.

Shimoda passed Deegan on Lap 12. Deegan’s leg, injured at RedBud last week, seems to be affecting his speed.

Deegan nearly crashed on Lap 14 but retook the lead from Shimoda.

Mosiman fell to sixth on Lap 15, handing a top-five back to Hammaker.

Levi Kitchen crashed with Maximus Vohland with two laps remaining.

Hammaker crashed a second time from fifth as the white flag lap began and was slow to rise.

Deegan rolled the jumps leading to Hammaker’s crash site, but there is some question about the deployment of the red cross flag. That allowed Shimoda to close the gap to under a second.

Deegan holds on the for win over Shimoda.

Martin rounded out the podium with fourth-place Haarup and Mosiman rounded out the top five.

