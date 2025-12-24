 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Villanova at Seton Hall
Villanova turns back Seton Hall 64-56 in Wildcats’ Big East Conference opener
Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
NCAA Football: California at Louisville
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule and how to watch for December 23 bowl games

Top Clips

nbc_nba_kawhilh2_251223.jpg
Highlights: Kawhi drops season-high 41 against HOU
nbc_nba_houvslac_digitalhit_251223.jpg
Clippers deliver ‘good statement win’ against HOU
kawhi_intv.jpg
Kawhi hopes LAC can build on back-to-back wins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: LAC's efficiency dominates Rockets

December 24, 2025 01:38 AM
The Los Angeles Clippers took the home victory in dominant fashion behind Kawhi Leonard and James Harden against the Houston Rockets.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_kawhilh2_251223.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Kawhi drops season-high 41 against HOU
nbc_nba_houvslac_digitalhit_251223.jpg
01:59
Clippers deliver ‘good statement win’ against HOU
kawhi_intv.jpg
01:04
Kawhi hopes LAC can build on back-to-back wins
nbc_nba_aldamahl_251223(2).jpg
01:54
HLs: Aldama stars for Grizzlies against Jazz
nbc_nba_digitalhit_251223.jpg
01:34
Crawford praises Flagg’s ‘humble’ approach to game
nbc_nba_sasokc_2min_251223.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Spurs hand Thunder 4th loss of season
nbc_nba_cooperflaggcomp_251223.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Flagg does it all in prime time vs DEN
nbc_nba_daldenehl2_251223.jpg
01:55
HLs: Mavericks overcome Jokic, Nuggets’ late rally
coop.jpg
01:09
Flagg: Mavericks ‘learning’ from close wins
nbc_nba_anthonyedwardshl_251223(2).jpg
01:58
Highlights: Edwards powers MIN against NYK
nbc_nba_ogplayerdev_251223.jpg
08:50
Does ‘player development’ exist in the NBA?
nbc_nba_oghornets_251223.jpg
05:16
Hornets have a bright future with current roster
nbc_nba_dunksofweekv2_251223.jpg
01:47
Dunks of the week: Castle, Sharpe take flight
nbc_nba_flaggrisesv2_251223.jpg
02:34
Flagg looking ‘extremely comfortable’ with Mavs
nbc_nba_sandboxjokicv2_251223.jpg
02:33
Defending the Nuggets: Why communication is key
nbc_nba_draymondconvov2_251223.jpg
06:47
What to make of Draymond’s exchange with Kerr
nbc_roto_draymondgreenv2_251223(2).jpg
01:37
Why Warriors’ Green a player to ‘avoid’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_jalenbrunson_251223.jpg
01:30
Expect Brunson to keep up good form despite injury
nbc_roto_camspencer_251223.jpg
01:30
Grizzlies’ Spencer a lineup lock in fantasy
nbc_nba_givinggifts_251223.jpg
09:51
Would a move for Davis work for Raptors?
nbc_nba_wishlist_251223.jpg
10:04
HOU needs another shooter to provide relief for KD
nbc_nba_pickset_251223.jpg
04:54
Lean on Pacers’ Siakam to have ‘heater’ vs. Bucks
nbc_nba_lastnightrecap_251223.jpg
09:59
‘Not surprising’ to see tension within Warriors
nbc_nba_dropmic_251223.jpg
08:07
Kalkbrenner, Raynaud proving to be draft steals
nbc_bte_timbsnuggets_251223.jpg
01:57
Do Wolves deserve more respect vs. Nuggets?
nbc_nba_okcmem_2minhl_251222.jpg
02:00
HLs: SGA does it all in OKC win over Memphis
nbc_nba_digitalhit_251222.jpg
01:04
Thunder take care of business against Grizzlies
nbc_nba_shaipostgame_251222.jpg
01:23
SGA: Points off turnovers were ‘big’ for OKC
nbc_nba_thunderpg_251222.jpg
01:52
SGA continuing ‘insane’ level of consistency
nbc_nba_jalenwill_251222.jpg
05:05
OKC intimidating teams with ‘dominant’ mentality

Latest Clips

nbc_mcbb_villvshall_251223.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Villanova stuns Seton Hall
nbc_mcbb_willardintv_251223.jpg
03:23
Willard: Returning to Seton Hall ‘emotional’
nbc_cfb_ndcarrcomp_251223.jpg
03:13
Highlights: Carr showed poise for ND in 2025
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_251223.jpg
01:19
Purdy ‘has to be in lineups’ for fantasy playoffs
dklionssteelers.jpg
01:25
Will Metcalf’s suspension help Warren, Gainwell?
nbc_roto_jordanlove_251223.jpg
01:23
Will Love or Willis start for Packers in Week 17?
nbc_roto_jjmccarthy_251223.jpg
01:22
Brosmer ‘major fantasy concern’ in Week 17
nbc_fnia_bestnfcteam_251223.jpg
01:39
NFC playoff teams need to ‘look out for’ the Rams
nbc_fnia_snfpreview_251223.jpg
06:43
Are Bears or 49ers having more surprising season?
nbc_fnia_nfcwishlist_251223.jpg
03:15
Dungy: Hurts must be more involved in running game
nbc_fnia_bestafcteam_251223.jpg
03:01
Why the Texans are among AFC’s best teams
nbc_cbb_psumingorice_251223.jpg
03:44
PSU’s Mingo, Rice answer quickfire questions
nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
01:49
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
02:44
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_ffhh_brock_purdy_251223.jpg
07:25
Is Purdy a top-10 quarterback in fantasy football?
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_251223.jpg
14:54
Garrett: Weather ‘certainly’ affects games, teams
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251223.jpg
21:16
Miller: ‘Emotions are building up’ for Warriors
nbc_ffhh_waier_rb_carter_251223.jpg
12:51
Pursue Carter, Corum, Sampson, Wilson on waivers
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251223.jpg
02:01
Bet on Raiders to beat Giants, Saints to cover
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
01:34
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons
nbc_ffhh_waiverwr_251223.jpg
09:55
Snatch up Franklin, Washington on Week 17 waivers
nbc_csu_bearssf_251223.jpg
03:53
NFL Week 17 Preview: Bears vs. 49ers
nbc_ffhh_tyler_shough_st_241223.jpg
06:31
Shough most exciting quarterback on waiver wire
nbc_ffhh_waiverte_251223.jpg
04:41
Desperate for a tight end? Consider claiming Hill
nbc_csu_billseagles_251223.jpg
03:47
NFL Week 17 Preview: Eagles vs. Bills
nbc_ffhh_ugly_sweaters_251223.jpg
05:24
FFHH crew shows off their ugly Christmas sweaters
nbc_csu_giantsraiders_251223.jpg
03:14
NFL Week 17 Preview: Giants vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_broncoschiefs_251223.jpg
03:31
NFL Christmas Preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nolaten_251223.jpg
02:39
NFL Week 17 Preview: Saints vs. Titans
nbc_csu_lionsvikings_251223.jpg
03:50
NFL Christmas Preview: Lions vs. Vikings