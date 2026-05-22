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Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
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Would Stafford ever return to the Lions?
May 22, 2026 08:18 AM
Mike Florio questions if Matthew Stafford would ever want to end his career with one last run in Detroit, analyzing if the Lions make sense for the reigning NFL MVP.
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