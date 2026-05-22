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,
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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Stash Troy Melton, believe in Carson Benge, and more
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Simms and Rogers play ‘jersey math’ with QBs
May 22, 2026 12:00 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers play ‘jersey math’ with NFL quarterbacks, testing if they remember the numbers while laughing along the way.
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