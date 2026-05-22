San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder live updates: Scores, results, highlights for Game 3
The high-level, intense Western Conference Finals shifts to San Antonio with the series tied 1-1.
While the setting has changed from near the Riverwalk in Bricktown, OKC, to near the (old school) Riverwalk in San Antonio, nothing else has changed in what has been an intense and captivating Western Conference Finals.
These are two high-level, high-skill, deep, elite teams who have played with urgency all series long, and the result is a 1-1 tie heading into Game 3. These teams’ stars — the Spurs Victor Wembanyama and the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — have lived up to being MVP-level players. The crowd in San Antonio will be electric, can they provide enough energy to boost their young Spurs back into the lead in this series?
You can watch the game, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC or stream it on Peacock. The NBA Showtime pregame show starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and continues at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Unsurprisingly after those first two games, the oddsmakers expect a very close Game 3.
Here are the betting odds, courtesy of our partners at DraftKings:
Game line: San Antonio -1.5
Moneyline: San Antonio -105, Oklahoma City +1-5
Over/Under: 218.5
We’ve seen two games played with the urgency and intensity of teams who know they’ve met their match and do not like each other.
Game 1 was one of the greatest playoff games in recent memory, but it may be best remembered as Victor Wembanyama’s coming out party: He had 41 points, 24 rebounds, four blocks, hit a Curry-esque 3-pointer that forced a second overtime, and was the best player on the floor. He lifted the Spurs to a 122-115 double-overtime win.
Game 1 was also a physical, intense defensive struggle, with both teams struggling to score.
That changed some in Game 2, as the Thunder did a better job against the Spurs’ offense, particularly Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 30 and had nine assists. That earned the Thunder a 122-113 victory to even the series 1-1
In Game 2, the Thunder made Isaiah Hartenstein the primary defender on Wembanyama and the German big man was very physical (in a game the officials let be physical) and kept Wemby off balance, even though he still had 21 points and 17 rebounds.