San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder live updates: Scores, results, highlights for Game 3

While the setting has changed from near the Riverwalk in Bricktown, OKC, to near the (old school) Riverwalk in San Antonio, nothing else has changed in what has been an intense and captivating Western Conference Finals.

These are two high-level, high-skill, deep, elite teams who have played with urgency all series long, and the result is a 1-1 tie heading into Game 3. These teams’ stars — the Spurs Victor Wembanyama and the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — have lived up to being MVP-level players. The crowd in San Antonio will be electric, can they provide enough energy to boost their young Spurs back into the lead in this series?

You can watch the game, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC or stream it on Peacock. The NBA Showtime pregame show starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and continues at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

