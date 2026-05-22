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Two-start pitchers: Cam Schlittler headlines a group of stellar options as we wrap up the month of May
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How will Wilson fare without Brissett in Arizona?

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San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder live updates: Scores, results, highlights for Game 3

The high-level, intense Western Conference Finals shifts to San Antonio with the series tied 1-1.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Wemby, Brunson reminiscent of Sampson, Hardaway
Robert Horry joins Dan Patrick to discuss why Victor Wembanyama's play style is like that of Ralph Sampson, why Jalen Brunson reminds him of Tim Hardaway, what's clicking for the Knicks in their playoff run, and more.

While the setting has changed from near the Riverwalk in Bricktown, OKC, to near the (old school) Riverwalk in San Antonio, nothing else has changed in what has been an intense and captivating Western Conference Finals.

These are two high-level, high-skill, deep, elite teams who have played with urgency all series long, and the result is a 1-1 tie heading into Game 3. These teams’ stars — the Spurs Victor Wembanyama and the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — have lived up to being MVP-level players. The crowd in San Antonio will be electric, can they provide enough energy to boost their young Spurs back into the lead in this series?

You can watch the game, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC or stream it on Peacock. The NBA Showtime pregame show starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and continues at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Updates
Betting odds for Game 2
By
Kurt Helin
  

Unsurprisingly after those first two games, the oddsmakers expect a very close Game 3.

Here are the betting odds, courtesy of our partners at DraftKings:

Game line: San Antonio -1.5
Moneyline: San Antonio -105, Oklahoma City +1-5
Over/Under: 218.5
How we got here: What happened in first two games
By
Kurt Helin
  

We’ve seen two games played with the urgency and intensity of teams who know they’ve met their match and do not like each other.

Game 1 was one of the greatest playoff games in recent memory, but it may be best remembered as Victor Wembanyama’s coming out party: He had 41 points, 24 rebounds, four blocks, hit a Curry-esque 3-pointer that forced a second overtime, and was the best player on the floor. He lifted the Spurs to a 122-115 double-overtime win.
HLs: Wemby puts on historic show in WCFs Game 1
Victor Wembanyama became the youngest player in history to post a 40-20 stat line in the Conference Finals, willing his San Antonio Spurs to victory in Game 1 against the defending champs.

Game 1 was also a physical, intense defensive struggle, with both teams struggling to score.

That changed some in Game 2, as the Thunder did a better job against the Spurs’ offense, particularly Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 30 and had nine assists. That earned the Thunder a 122-113 victory to even the series 1-1
HLs: OKC answers call vs Spurs, ties series at 1-1
The Spurs would not let OKC get away, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder answered the call to close out San Antonio and tie the series at 1-1.

In Game 2, the Thunder made Isaiah Hartenstein the primary defender on Wembanyama and the German big man was very physical (in a game the officials let be physical) and kept Wemby off balance, even though he still had 21 points and 17 rebounds.