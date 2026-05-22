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Wetherholt's defense makes him NL ROTY favorite
May 22, 2026 11:33 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick dive into the tight three-man NL Rookie of the Year race and highlight JJ Wetherholt as being justified as the favorite with his defensive prowess.
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