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USA v Germany - 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Switzerland
U.S. beats Germany 4-3 in shootout at ice hockey worlds, Switzerland and Sweden win big
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2026 WNBA Power Rankings Week 1: Aces, Liberty lead the way; Dream, Sky show potential
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Dodgers vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 20

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Thunder able to wear down Wemby, Spurs in Game 2

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USA v Germany - 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Switzerland
U.S. beats Germany 4-3 in shootout at ice hockey worlds, Switzerland and Sweden win big
A'ja Wilson Brianna Stewart
2026 WNBA Power Rankings Week 1: Aces, Liberty lead the way; Dream, Sky show potential
Los Angeles Dodgers v. San Diego Padres
Dodgers vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 20

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Highlights: Bueckers pushes Wings over Sky
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What to expect from Cavaliers-Knicks Game 2
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Thunder able to wear down Wemby, Spurs in Game 2

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What to make of Mavs decision to fire Kidd

May 20, 2026 11:52 PM
NBA Showtime reacts to the Dallas Mavericks' decision to fire head coach Jason Kidd and the mindset behind President Masai Ujiri in building a championship-winning culture.

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