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Associated Press
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2026 WNBA Power Rankings Week 1: Aces, Liberty lead the way; Dream, Sky show potential
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SGA able to find his spots, leads OKC in Game 2
May 20, 2026 11:32 PM
Mike Tirico, Jamal Crawford, and Reggie Miller discuss what clicked for the Thunder in order to apply pressure on Victor Wembanyama and open the floor for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 2.
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