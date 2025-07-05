Jo Shimoda earns the RedBud sweep to become third 250 winner of 2025.

Jo Shimoda swept the RedBud Nationals motos in Buchanan, Michigan, in a weekend with the Honda HRC president in attendance. He joined Haiden Deegan and Chance Hymas both as overall winners and sweepers of a National.

Shimoda got strong starts in both motos, but he was forced to show patience after Jalek Swoll took the early lead.

“I just needed the starts,” Shimoda told Peacock’s Jason Thomas. “My riding has not been that bad, I just needed get ahead of everyone and try. This week, we tried new mapping on the start and it worked out really good.”

After earning a perfect 50 points, Shimoda narrowed the championship points gap to 38.

Swoll lost second to Haiden Deegan in with time off the clock and two laps to contend. But with his sixth-place finish in the first race, Swoll held onto second overall.

“I saw a lot of comments about how it was a waste of money when I got re-signed,” Swoll told Will Christien. “I wonder if I’m still a waste of money? I was riding the best I ever had before I had my Achilles injury and I was ready to be a dog in Supercross. It sucks that I couldn’t do it there, but to come back and do it in only my third race back from my Achilles. From the couch to on the box for Triumph, it’s pretty surreal.”

Michael Mosiman came so close to getting on the box last week. He rounded out the podium with fourth-place finishes in both RedBud races. Swoll and Mosiman tied in points, with the overall determined by the tiebreaker.

“I put in a lot of work,” Mosiman said. “A lot of hours. Late nights, early mornings. A lot of sweat, blood, and tears. It’s been the whole thing. Stoked to do it here.”

Mosiman finished fourth overall last week in Southwick after experience a mechanical failure.

Mikkel Haarup was fourth overall with an 8-5 31, giving Triumph Racing two top-fives.

Haiden Deegan overcame his Moto 1 problems to finish second in Moto 2 and fifth overall.

“Every athlete has to go through pain; it is what it is,” Deegan said after Moto 2. “I had to punch myself in the head in the second moto.”

In Race Notes

Jalek Swoll and Jordon Smith got great starts to put Triumph at the head of the pack

Levi Kitchen was also running up front before riding off track.

Meanwhile Haiden Deegan got another poor start in Moto 2.

Smith has a violent excursion off the racing line, which elevated Mot 1 winner Jo Shimoda into second.

Deegan was sixth on Lap 4.

On Lap 5, Michael Mosiman moved into second. Swoll is beginning to fade, but this is only his second race back from an Achilles tendon injury.

Mosiman and Tom Vialle came together on the start, which sent Vialle off course.

At the halfway mark, Shimoda led Mosiman (second), Swoll (third), Ryder DiFrancesco (fourth), and Deegan (fifth).

DiFrancesco immediately makes a mistake to and fell to seventh.

That moved Deegan to fourth.

Mikkel Haarup took the fifth position.

Shimoda was in the zone and led Mosiman by 12 seconds with eight minutes on the clock.

With six minutes to go, Maximus Vohland moved up to sixth but the fastest qualifier, Ryder DiFrancesco, is in contact.

DiFrancesco got the position one lap later.

Mosiman dropped to third and Deegan in on his back wheel.

Deegan took third as time ran off the clock. This is a moral victory for the championship points leader.

