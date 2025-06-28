2025 Southwick Motocross 250 Moto 2: Haiden Deegan sweeps holeshots

Haiden Deegan swept three of the first four motos and he is poised to do so again at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts.

Keep an eye on Jo Shimoda in Moto 2. He won this race in each of the last two seasons.

While Deegan swept motos in three rounds this season, Chance Hymas had a truly perfect ride at Thunder Valley by winning qualification, holeshotting both races and leading every lap. That gave Deegan something to shoot for.

In-Race Notes

If Haiden Deegan had a weakness in 2025, it was his inability to earn holeshots. Deegan will not accept any disadvantage, however, and he led the field in both motos at The Wick.

Levi Kitchen came out of the gate slowly, but overcame that mistake quickly. He kept Deegan in sight for the first couple of circuits and finished Lap 2 2.4 seconds behind.

Jo Shimoda, who won the second Southwick moto in each of the past two seasons, kept his bike upright in this race and settled into third quickly.

Tom Vialle also had trouble in the first moto with an early crash while battling Michael Mosiman for second. He was just outside a podium-contending position on Lap 3 in fourth.

Jalek Swoll rode fifth in the opening laps.

Kitchen was unable to keep Deegan in sight as the leader built an 8.6-second lead, so in response, Shimoda got around him on Lap 4. Shimoda lost some pace making the pass and lost another second.

Vialle closed the gap on Lap 5 and took third away from Kitchen.

Mosiman had a strong start in Moto 1. He wasn’t quite as fast in the early laps of Moto 2, but he moved into sixth with an eye on the top five. Peacock’s Will Christien revealed that Mosiman’s fade on the final lap of the first race was due to an overheating bike.

Second-place Shimoda was able to stabilize the gap and keep it under 10 seconds. He’s in a comfortable position 15 seconds ahead of third on Lap 9.

On that same lap, Mosiman caught Kitchen for fourth and they swapped the position a couple of times. This battle is nearly seven seconds in front of Swoll.

2025 Southwick Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan yards the field in both sessions Haiden Deegan was more than two seconds faster than Tom Vialle in the first qualification session.

