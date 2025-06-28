 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 1
Chase Jackson breaks American record in shot put
MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Jett Lawrence 02.jpg
Jett Lawrence sweeps Southwick despite fending off illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
23XI Racing still seeks first Cup win of year as season reaches its midpoint

Top Clips

nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250628.jpg
Jett: ‘I just have to focus on each race’
nbc_moto_tomacintv_250628.jpg
Tomac: ‘Needed to be a better rider’ at Southwick
nbc_moto_lawrenceintv_250628.jpg
H. Lawrence proud of progression in Pro Motocross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 1
Chase Jackson breaks American record in shot put
MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Jett Lawrence 02.jpg
Jett Lawrence sweeps Southwick despite fending off illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
23XI Racing still seeks first Cup win of year as season reaches its midpoint

Top Clips

nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250628.jpg
Jett: ‘I just have to focus on each race’
nbc_moto_tomacintv_250628.jpg
Tomac: ‘Needed to be a better rider’ at Southwick
nbc_moto_lawrenceintv_250628.jpg
H. Lawrence proud of progression in Pro Motocross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Southwick Motocross 250 Moto 2: Haiden Deegan sweeps holeshots

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 28, 2025 04:20 PM

Haiden Deegan swept three of the first four motos and he is poised to do so again at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts.

Keep an eye on Jo Shimoda in Moto 2. He won this race in each of the last two seasons.

While Deegan swept motos in three rounds this season, Chance Hymas had a truly perfect ride at Thunder Valley by winning qualification, holeshotting both races and leading every lap. That gave Deegan something to shoot for.

In-Race Notes

If Haiden Deegan had a weakness in 2025, it was his inability to earn holeshots. Deegan will not accept any disadvantage, however, and he led the field in both motos at The Wick.

Levi Kitchen came out of the gate slowly, but overcame that mistake quickly. He kept Deegan in sight for the first couple of circuits and finished Lap 2 2.4 seconds behind.

Jo Shimoda, who won the second Southwick moto in each of the past two seasons, kept his bike upright in this race and settled into third quickly.

Tom Vialle also had trouble in the first moto with an early crash while battling Michael Mosiman for second. He was just outside a podium-contending position on Lap 3 in fourth.

Jalek Swoll rode fifth in the opening laps.

MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Haiden Deegan 01.jpg
Haiden Deegan wins Southwick Moto 1 by 25 seconds over Levi Kitchen
Haiden Deegan held a 17-second lead over Michael Mosiman on Lap 8.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Kitchen was unable to keep Deegan in sight as the leader built an 8.6-second lead, so in response, Shimoda got around him on Lap 4. Shimoda lost some pace making the pass and lost another second.

Vialle closed the gap on Lap 5 and took third away from Kitchen.

Mosiman had a strong start in Moto 1. He wasn’t quite as fast in the early laps of Moto 2, but he moved into sixth with an eye on the top five. Peacock’s Will Christien revealed that Mosiman’s fade on the final lap of the first race was due to an overheating bike.

Second-place Shimoda was able to stabilize the gap and keep it under 10 seconds. He’s in a comfortable position 15 seconds ahead of third on Lap 9.

On that same lap, Mosiman caught Kitchen for fourth and they swapped the position a couple of times. This battle is nearly seven seconds in front of Swoll.

MX 2025 Rd 04 High Point Haiden Deegan closeup.jpg
2025 Southwick Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan yards the field in both sessions
Haiden Deegan was more than two seconds faster than Tom Vialle in the first qualification session.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

More SuperMotocross News

Jett Lawrence sweeps Southwick despite fending off illness
Haiden Deegan wins Southwick Moto 1 by 25 seconds
Jett Lawrence runs away from Southwick Moto 1 field
Southwick 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification
Justin Barcia to return from knee injury in Southwick
Drew Adams sidelined with broken finger
Jo Shimoda highlights Japanese MXoN team
Southwick Preview | Betting odds
Chad Reed among 2025 AMA HoF inductees
Chance Hymas out for remainder of 2025