Chance Hymas injures knee in High Point Nationals incident

Chance Hymas dabbed his right knee on the final lap of Moto 2 of the High Point Nationals and will be evaluated this week. Honda HRC has not yet provided a timeline for his return.

Tom Vialle passed Hymas on the final lap of the second race, and with that move, Hymas dropped to fourth in the overall standings. It is unlikely he would have been able to conduct his podium interview in any event. Hymas rode directly to the Honda HRC hauler and was helped off the bike.

Hymas has a history of ACL injuries, but his previous two knee injuries were to his left knee.

“All we know right now is that his right knee, definitely something’s going on there,” Lars Lindstrom said on the SMX Insider post-race show. “Unfortunately, we know a lot about these injuries with the other riders that we’ve worked with and then, obviously, Jett [Lawrence] this year. so, I’m not really sure exactly, the prognosis, of course. It seems like the ACL seems intact, but we’ve said that before. So, right now, we just know that his right knee is definitely injured and we’re going to have to go see a specialist and see exactly what is going on.”

Hymas won his second Pro Motocross overall the previous week with a perfect round in which he was fastest qualifier in both sessions, earned holeshots in both motos, and led every lap on his way to a 1-1 sweep.

High Point did not go as well. Hymas finished fifth in the first moto before recovering to ride second in most of Moto 2.

“It was a rough day for me at High Point—I went 5-3 in the motos, but on the last lap of the second moto, I dabbed my good leg, and now I’m dealing with a lot of pain in my right knee,” Hymas said in a news release.

More SuperMotocross News

High Point 450 Results | 250 Results

Jett Lawrence wins High Point overall; Eli Tomac takes Moto 2

Haiden Deegan shrugs off last week, sweeps High Point

Jett Lawrence stalls in High Point Moto 1, recovers, wins

Haiden Deegan wins High Point 250 Moto 1, restarts streak

High Point 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification

Cameron McAdoo update

High Point Betting Preview

Reid Taylor to make debut at High Point

Trevor Colip recovering after stroke

