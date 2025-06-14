 Skip navigation
2025 High Point Nationals Motocross 450 Moto 1: Jett Lawrence stalls, recovers, leads

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 14, 2025 02:15 PM

Jett Lawrence and Jorge Prado battled for the holeshot of Moto 1 in the High Point Nationals in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, with Jett taking the top spot early.

Justin Cooper made a brief charge on Lap 1, but he fell into the clutches of Aaron Plessinger quickly.

On Lap 2, Plessinger was in second with Cooper in third.

Hunter Lawrence grabbed the final podium position on Lap 3.

Cooper in fourth and Cooper Webb rounded out the top five.

Eli Tomac got a good jump, but lost six positions on Lap 1 and ended the circuit in ninth. He gained only one position by Lap 4.

Jett stalled on Lap 5, handing the lead to Plessinger and second to Hunter.

AP had a 4.2-second lead over the Lawrences. Plessinger passed Jett at speed at Hangtown.

Jett regained second on Lap 6.

Justin Cooper was fourth at the halfway mark as Tomac’s moved to fifth.

Proving how much he was saving, Jett posted his fastest time so far on Lap 9 as he closed the gap to Plessinger to 2.4.

Jett caught Plessinger on Lap 7, but the Cowboy picked up the pace and extended the gap to three seconds. Jett nearly crashed on that lap.

Jett takes the lead back on Lap 9.

