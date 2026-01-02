 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Sugar Bowl-Mississippi at Georgia
Chambliss, Carneiro lift Mississippi past Georgia 39-34 in Sugar Bowl and into CFP semifinals
nbc_rtf_path_251207.jpg
2025-26 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups
Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

Top Clips

nbc_nba_phivsdal_maxeyhl_260101.jpg
Highlights: Maxey stuffs stat sheet in 76ers’ win
nbc_nba_miavsdet_powellhl_260101.jpg
HLs: Powell’s 34 power Heat to win over Pistons
nbc_pl_2robbies_tease_260101.jpg
Reacting to Chelsea parting ways with Maresca

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Sugar Bowl-Mississippi at Georgia
Chambliss, Carneiro lift Mississippi past Georgia 39-34 in Sugar Bowl and into CFP semifinals
nbc_rtf_path_251207.jpg
2025-26 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups
Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

Top Clips

nbc_nba_phivsdal_maxeyhl_260101.jpg
Highlights: Maxey stuffs stat sheet in 76ers’ win
nbc_nba_miavsdet_powellhl_260101.jpg
HLs: Powell’s 34 power Heat to win over Pistons
nbc_pl_2robbies_tease_260101.jpg
Reacting to Chelsea parting ways with Maresca

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Kawhi dominates Jazz to the tune of 45 points

January 2, 2026 01:13 AM
Kawhi Leonard stayed hot and put on a masterclass at home against the Jazz, scoring an eye-popping 45 points and propelling the Clippers to a sixth straight win.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_phivsdal_maxeyhl_260101.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Maxey stuffs stat sheet in 76ers’ win
nbc_nba_miavsdet_powellhl_260101.jpg
01:53
HLs: Powell’s 34 power Heat to win over Pistons
nbc_nba_orlvsind_paolohl_251231.jpg
01:48
Highlights: Banchero sinks Pacers in final seconds
nbc_nba_champagniehl_251231.jpg
01:55
HLs: Champagnie sets franchise record against NYK
nbc_nba_phxvscle_spidahl_251231.jpg
01:56
HLs: Mitchell dominates with 34 in win over Suns
nbc_nba_minvsatl_jjhl_251231.jpg
01:48
HLs: Johnson leads ATL to snap seven-game skid
nbc_nba_enjoybb_pick6v3_251231.jpg
04:58
Best NBA bets for New Year’s Eve slate
nbc_nba_enjoybb_allstarvotingrxn_251231.jpg
09:55
Reactions to first round of NBA All-Star voting
nbc_nba_enjoybb_rumormills_251231.jpg
09:48
NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Young, Davis and Monk
nbc_roto_white_251231.jpg
01:31
Celtics’ White shines with seven blocks vs. Jazz
keyonte_george_roto.jpg
01:35
George continues ‘incredible season’ vs. Celtics
nbc_roto_porzingis_251231.jpg
01:35
Hawks’ Porzingis expected to return vs. MIN
nbc_enjoy_resolutions_251231.jpg
09:45
Andresen shares NBA New Year’s resolutions
nbc_bte_mvpfavsV2_251231.jpg
01:44
SGA favorite to win NBA MVP with Jokic out
nbc_nba_detvslal_digitalhit_251230.jpg
02:06
Miller: Cunningham ‘on the cusp’ of superstardom
nbc_nba_detvslal_251230.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Pistons pull away to defeat Lakers
nbc_nba_detvslal_intv_251230.jpg
01:07
Cunningham: ‘Bench changed the game for us’ vs LAL
edgecombe_hl.jpg
01:58
HLs: Edgecombe lights up fourth, hits OT dagger
nbc_nba_phillymem_digitalhit_251230.jpg
01:14
Sixers-Grizzlies a game of ‘high level’ offense
nbc_nba_phimem_2minhl_251230.jpg
01:59
HLs: 76ers defeat Grizzlies in wild OT thriller
nbc_nba_edgecombeintv_251230.jpg
01:00
Edgecombe unpacks 76ers’ OT win vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_grizzliestalk_251230.jpg
02:34
Is Morant settling into flow of Grizzlies offense?
nbc_nba_dunksofweek_251230.jpg
02:57
Dunks of the week: LeBron, Flagg hammer it home
nbc_nba_jokicinjury_251230.jpg
05:14
What Jokic’s knee injury means for Nuggets
nbc_nba_enjoybb_jokicv2_251230.jpg
09:57
Jokic to miss at least four weeks with knee injury
nbc_enjoybb_newyears_251230.jpg
05:07
Do New Year’s resolutions actually work?
nbc_enjoybb_edgecombe_251230.jpg
09:52
Best NBA moments of 2025: Playoffs, lottery, youth
nbc_enjoybb_garland_251230.jpg
09:56
Garland ‘starting to find his groove’ this season
nbc_enjoybb_drobinson_251230.jpg
04:46
Will Robinson ‘get right’ against Lakers?
nbc_nba_enjoybb_traeyoung_251230.jpg
09:02
Are Hawks looking to move on from Young?

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_2robbies_tease_260101.jpg
01:57
Reacting to Chelsea parting ways with Maresca
nbc_pl_2robbies_underappreciate_260101.jpg
04:31
2 Robbies’ midseason underappreciated team
nbc_pl_bre_tot_260101.jpg
09:44
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Spurs Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_lowedown_260101.jpg
05:48
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea better off without Maresca?
nbc_pl_mw19allgoalsv2_260101_copy.jpg
10:18
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_sunmancity_260101.jpg
09:36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Man City Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_livleeds_260101.jpg
08:57
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Leeds Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_cryful_extendedhl_260101.jpg
09:53
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Fulham MWK 19
nbc_pl_cryful_cairneygoal_260101.jpg
01:17
Cairney blasts Fulham level at 1-1 with Palace
nbc_pl_cryful_matetagoal_260101_copy.jpg
01:08
Mateta heads Crystal Palace in front of Fulham
uconn_providence_mpx.jpg
03:12
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence
uconn_xavier_mpx.jpg
06:03
Highlights: UConn puts a pounding on Xavier
nbc_mcbb_connvsxav_hurleyintv_251231.jpg
04:49
Hurley identifies how UConn can elevate in 2026
nbc_wcbb_genointv_251231.jpg
03:37
Geno knows UConn ‘can get a lot better’
nbc_wcbb_uclacoachintv_251231.jpg
03:16
Close impressed with Betts’ building poise
nbc_mcbb_nnaji_251231.jpg
02:36
‘Confusion is reigning supreme’ with CBB rules
nbc_fnia_toplay_251231.jpg
05:06
Dungy: ‘Makes sense’ for Chargers to sit Herbert
nbc_fnia_nfcplayoffs_251231.jpg
12:46
Reviewing the NFC Playoff Picture ahead of Week 18
nbc_fnia_cotyrace_251231.jpg
02:44
49ers Shanahan making a case for coach of the year
nbc_fnia_balpitprvw_251231.jpg
05:13
How should Ravens, Steelers approach Week 18 game?
nbc_fnia_mvprace_251231.jpg
03:25
Maye leads MVP odds after Stafford’s MNF loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavspsu_251231.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Betts, UCLA pulverize Penn State
nbc_berry_maliknabersV2_251231.jpg
11:38
Can Nabers be counted on coming off knee injury?
nbc_nba_enjoybb_cbbtalk_251231.jpg
04:47
Will NCAA regulate pro players coming back to CBB?
nbc_berry_omarionhampton_251231.jpg
04:48
Hampton was ‘exactly what we thought he would be’
nbc_roto_riversherbertv2_251231.jpg
01:24
LAC’s Herbert, IND’s Rivers will sit out Week 18
nbc_berry_newyearsresolutionsV2_251231.jpg
04:12
Berry: Wait to draft your QB in fantasy next year
nbc_roto_kittlev2_251231.jpg
01:19
49ers’ Kittle ‘has a chance’ to play vs. Seahawks
nbc_berry_bonix_251231.jpg
01:59
Bet on Nix, Broncos to fall short of Super Bowl
nbc_roto_stafford_251231.jpg
01:20
Stafford will play in Week 18 vs. Cardinals