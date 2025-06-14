2025 High Point Motocross 450 Qualification: Justin Cooper fastest overall

Justin Cooper’s Qualification 1 time of 2:01.772 held up through the end of the second session as he looks to close the gap on Jett Lawrence and Eli Tomac.

“There are some highs and lows here,” Cooper said afterward. “It’s a new year; new me and I try to be better each time out and I like to go fast on my dirt bike.”

Jett was second in the first session and overall, but found more speed than the competition in Q2 and topped that chart with a 2:03.263.

Hunter Lawrence (2:03.476) was the second fastest rider in Qualification 2 with Eli Tomac third (2:05.178), restating the podium from Round 1.

Aaron Plessinger (2:05.513) found some speed late in the morning.

The Cinderella Story belonged to Jorge Prado, who had what appeared to be the fastest time in Q1 stripped from him. He jumped up to fifth in this session with a time of 2:05.752.

The top five in combined qualification times were Cooper, Jett, Tomac, Hunter, and RJ Hampshire. Plessinger landed sixth overall with Prado seventh.

450 Group A Qualification 2 Results

450 Combined Qualification Results

A timing and scoring issue in Qualification 1 led to some early confusion with Prado apparently two seconds faster than the field. Once the mistake was found and corrected, he fell to 36th on the chart. An off-track excursion encumbered Prado’s fastest lap.

With Prado removed from the top and placed 36th overall, Cooper (2:01.772) paced the field in Qualification 1.

Jett was elevated to second on the board with one session remaining. He was 0.284 seconds slower than Cooper.

Tomac (2:03.420) completed the podium as he continues to chase Jett.

Hunter (2:03.800) posted the fourth-fastest time. He is looking for top-end speed as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Hampshire (2:05.418) rounded out the top five.

450 Group A Qualification 1 Results

