Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Thunder Valley: Jett Lawrence sweeps again

Jett Lawrence withstood pressure in both motos of Round 3 of the Pro Motocross season, Round 20 of the SuperMotocross Championship, before prevailing to sweep Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.

While Jett was credited with leading all 16 laps of Moto 1, he was briefly passed on course by Aaron Plessinger on Lap 13, marking one of the few times during his young MX career that he has relinquished the lead while under power. In Moto 2, Jett was in fifth place at the end of Lap 1 and forced to ride through the field, which he did just shy of the halfway mark. In the second half of the race, he had to contend with Eli Tomac before the hometown hero tucked a wheel and crashed.

The competition is slowly closing the gap on a rider who has every Pro Motocross overall he’s entered except for last year’s Round 2 in the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Tomac is not prone to making mistakes, but when Jett is the competition, it forces riders to take chances they would typically avoid. Tomac knew which section of the track on which he was able to gain on Jett and get the best propulsion through the corner. He entered that corner with too much speed and was too low on the track on Lap 13. He tucked his wheel and lost seven seconds picking up his bike. Tomac had a big enough gap on third-place Justin Cooper to maintain his position and finished second overall with a 3-2.

Aaron Plessinger kept his streak of top-five finishes in motos alive with results of second in the first race and fifth in Moto 2. The highlight of the round was his battle with Jett and the realization that his pace has picked up enough to allow him to challenge at the very top of the chart. In the post-race news conference, Plessinger said it’s only a matter of time before he wins.

Even with his pair of top-five finishes in Thunder Valley’s motos, Cooper lost a little momentum last week. On a rutty track on which it wasn’t easy to pass, Cooper’s sixth-place start contributed to a fifth-place finish in the first moto. He led laps 3 through 7 before getting shuffled back to third, but he lost pace once Jett and Tomac completed their passes.

Hunter Lawrence rounded out the top five with fourth-place results in both motos. Hunter led the first lap of Moto 2, lost the position to Cooper on Lap 2, and was passed by Jett and Tomac on Lap 6. Once there, he finished ahead of Plessinger but gave up too many points in Moto 1 to score ahead of the Red Bull rider in the overall standings.

Here is the finishing order of Round 3 in Thunder Valley (points earners):

1. Jett Lawrence, Honda [1-1]

2. Eli Tomac, Yamaha [3-2]

3. Aaron Plessinger, KTM [2-5]

4. Justin Cooper, Yamaha [5-3]

5. Hunter Lawrence, Honda [4-4]

6. Cooper Webb, Yamaha [7-6]

7. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna [6-7]

8. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna [10-10]

9. Valentin Guillod, Yamaha [14-8]

10. Joey Savatgy, Honda [9-16]

11. Benny Bloss, Beta [13-13]

12. Harri Kullas, Husqvarna [15-12]

13. Jorge Prado, Kawasaki [8-39]

14. Colt Nichols, Suzuki [38-9]

15. Coty Schock, Yamaha [11-20]

16. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki [18-14]

17. Derek Drake, Yamaha [36-11]

18. Romain Pape, Yamaha [16-17]

19. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki [12-40]

20. Derek Kelley, Yamaha [21-15]

21. John Short IV, Honda [20-19]

22. Scotty Verhaeghe, Yamaha [17-22]

23. Bryce Shelly, Yamaha [40-18]

24. Tyler Stepek, Yamaha [19-21]

