Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Thunder Valley: Jett Lawrence sweeps again

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Worcester Telegram
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Roman Anthony gets the call, Brady House could be next
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani & Bobby Witt Jr. lead Top 300 rest of season ranks
2024 Oakmont Country Club
Under darkness of night, Oakmont began removing thousands of trees decades ago

Top Clips

nbc_roto_chubb_250609.jpg
Chubb to reportedly sign one-year deal with Texans
nbc_roto_adellkopech_250609.jpg
Add Angels’ Adell, Dodgers’ Kopech in fantasy
nbc_roto_encarnacionstrand_250609.jpg
Reds’ Encarnacion-Strand a ‘high-upside prospect’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Worcester Telegram
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Roman Anthony gets the call, Brady House could be next
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani & Bobby Witt Jr. lead Top 300 rest of season ranks
2024 Oakmont Country Club
Under darkness of night, Oakmont began removing thousands of trees decades ago

Top Clips

nbc_roto_chubb_250609.jpg
Chubb to reportedly sign one-year deal with Texans
nbc_roto_adellkopech_250609.jpg
Add Angels’ Adell, Dodgers’ Kopech in fantasy
nbc_roto_encarnacionstrand_250609.jpg
Reds’ Encarnacion-Strand a ‘high-upside prospect’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Thunder Valley: Jett Lawrence sweeps again

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 9, 2025 05:05 PM

Jett Lawrence withstood pressure in both motos of Round 3 of the Pro Motocross season, Round 20 of the SuperMotocross Championship, before prevailing to sweep Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.

While Jett was credited with leading all 16 laps of Moto 1, he was briefly passed on course by Aaron Plessinger on Lap 13, marking one of the few times during his young MX career that he has relinquished the lead while under power. In Moto 2, Jett was in fifth place at the end of Lap 1 and forced to ride through the field, which he did just shy of the halfway mark. In the second half of the race, he had to contend with Eli Tomac before the hometown hero tucked a wheel and crashed.

The competition is slowly closing the gap on a rider who has every Pro Motocross overall he’s entered except for last year’s Round 2 in the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Click here for a recap of Thunder Valley

Tomac is not prone to making mistakes, but when Jett is the competition, it forces riders to take chances they would typically avoid. Tomac knew which section of the track on which he was able to gain on Jett and get the best propulsion through the corner. He entered that corner with too much speed and was too low on the track on Lap 13. He tucked his wheel and lost seven seconds picking up his bike. Tomac had a big enough gap on third-place Justin Cooper to maintain his position and finished second overall with a 3-2.

Aaron Plessinger kept his streak of top-five finishes in motos alive with results of second in the first race and fifth in Moto 2. The highlight of the round was his battle with Jett and the realization that his pace has picked up enough to allow him to challenge at the very top of the chart. In the post-race news conference, Plessinger said it’s only a matter of time before he wins.

Relive Moto 1

Even with his pair of top-five finishes in Thunder Valley’s motos, Cooper lost a little momentum last week. On a rutty track on which it wasn’t easy to pass, Cooper’s sixth-place start contributed to a fifth-place finish in the first moto. He led laps 3 through 7 before getting shuffled back to third, but he lost pace once Jett and Tomac completed their passes.

Hunter Lawrence rounded out the top five with fourth-place results in both motos. Hunter led the first lap of Moto 2, lost the position to Cooper on Lap 2, and was passed by Jett and Tomac on Lap 6. Once there, he finished ahead of Plessinger but gave up too many points in Moto 1 to score ahead of the Red Bull rider in the overall standings.

Here are the 450 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 3 at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1
Results
Fastest Sector Times
Individual Lap Times
Detailed Lap Times

Moto 2
Results
Fastest Sector Times
Individual Lap Times
Detailed Lap Times

450 MX Rider Points
450 SuperMotocross Points
Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 3 in Thunder Valley (points earners):

1. Jett Lawrence, Honda [1-1]
2. Eli Tomac, Yamaha [3-2]
3. Aaron Plessinger, KTM [2-5]
4. Justin Cooper, Yamaha [5-3]
5. Hunter Lawrence, Honda [4-4]
6. Cooper Webb, Yamaha [7-6]
7. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna [6-7]
8. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna [10-10]
9. Valentin Guillod, Yamaha [14-8]
10. Joey Savatgy, Honda [9-16]
11. Benny Bloss, Beta [13-13]
12. Harri Kullas, Husqvarna [15-12]
13. Jorge Prado, Kawasaki [8-39]
14. Colt Nichols, Suzuki [38-9]
15. Coty Schock, Yamaha [11-20]
16. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki [18-14]
17. Derek Drake, Yamaha [36-11]
18. Romain Pape, Yamaha [16-17]
19. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki [12-40]
20. Derek Kelley, Yamaha [21-15]
21. John Short IV, Honda [20-19]
22. Scotty Verhaeghe, Yamaha [17-22]
23. Bryce Shelly, Yamaha [40-18]
24. Tyler Stepek, Yamaha [19-21]

Motocross Results

Pala 450 Results | 250 Results
Hangtown 450 Results | 250 Results

Supercross Results

Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results
San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results
Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results
Glendale 450 Results | 250W Results
Tampa 450 Results | 250E Results
Detroit 450 Results | 250E Results
Arlington 450 Results | 250W Results
Daytona 450 Results | 250E Results
Indianapolis 450 Results | 250 E/W Results
Birmingham 450 Results | 250E Results
Seattle 450 Results | 250W Results
Foxborough 450 Results | 250E Results
Philadelphia 450 Results | 250 E/W Results
New Jersey 450 Results | 250E Results
Pittsburgh 450 Results | 250E Results
Denver 450 Results | 250W Results
Salt Lake City 450 Results | 250 E/W Results

More SuperMotocross News

Lachlan Turner wins WMX Thunder Valley
Chance Hymas earns second MX win
Jett Lawrence sweeps Thunder valley
Chance Hymas ends Deegan’s perfect season, winning Moto 1
Jett Lawrence wins Moto 1, pressured by Aaron Plessinger
Kayden Minear qualifies 12th in MX debut
Thunder Valley 450 Quals | 250 Quals
Thunder Valley WMX on Saturday, broadcast on Peacock
Thunder Valley Preview
Thunder Valley Betting Odds