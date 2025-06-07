2025 Thunder Valley Pro Motocross 450 Moto 2: Jett Lawrence takes the lead at halfway

LAKEWOOD, Colorado: Jett Lawrence won the first moto but he failed to dominate as Aaron Plessinger and Hunter Lawrence pressured him.

In-Race Notes

Coty Schock got the best jump and led the field into Turn 1.

Jett Lawrence got a poor start but Eli Tomac was worse and for the second straight week, he will have to come through the field. Jett ends Lap 1 in fifth; Tomac eighth.

Meanwhile, up front Schock leads Cooper Webb and Hunter Lawrence among the top three.

Cooper slotted into fourth.

On Lap 2, Hunter took the top spot from Schock and he brought Cooper with him.

Later that same lap, Jett moved into third; Tomac was sixth.

Plessinger rounded out the top five.

Cooper took the lead on Lap 3.

Schock faded further on Lap 3 to allow Plessinger and Tomac to move up. Six seconds separated the top five.

Bitter disappointment awaited Schock on Lap 4 when he crashed.

Tomac moved around Plessinger on Lap 4 with Jett in his sights one position ahead. That was unacceptable to Jett, so he moved around Hunter for second.

Tomac moved into third one lap later.

Jett was on Cooper’s back tire on Lap 7 with a gap under a second.

Just past the halfway mark, Jett reassumes his accustomed position, passing Cooper for the lead.

Tomac takes second away from Cooper on Lap 9. He has a 2.5-second gap to close on Jett.

The gap between first and second have stabilized in the one to two second range.

Copper (third), Hunter (fourth), and Plessinger round out the top five.

And for the second straight week, Tomac crashed while trying to maintain the gap to Jett.

