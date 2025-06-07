2025 Thunder Valley 250 Moto 2: LIVE Updates

LAKEWOOD, Colorado: Chance Hymas won Moto 1 as Haiden Deegan’s bike began to smoke. Deegan held onto second-place, however, and Hymas needed to beat Deegan to score the overall victory.

Hymas got the start over Deegan.

Vialle moved around Deegan briefly on the first lap, but then rode off course. He maintained third over Jo Shimoda.

Casey Cochran rounded out the top five.

Making his pro debut, Kayden Minear was 10th on Lap 2.

Further back in the field, Avery Long passed Levi Kitchen and Ty Masterpool to land sixth. His previous five motos have all been in the 20s or only slightly better.

Julien Beaumer crashed on Lap 3.

As the clock closes on the halfway mark, Hymas built an advantage of 2.8 seconds.

Long’s Cinderella Story turns into a nightmare; his bike gave up the ghost.

Hymas extended the gap at the halfway point. It was 3.6 seconds with 13 minutes on the clock.

