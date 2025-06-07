 Skip navigation
MX 2025 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Jett Lawrence 02.jpg
Jett Lawrence sweeps Thunder Valley for third overall Motocross win of 2025
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2025 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Chance Hymas 01 back.jpg
Chance Hymas ends Haiden Deegan’s perfect season with Thunder Valley 250 Moto 1 win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2025 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Jett Lawrence 01.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins Thunder Valley Moto 1 after intense pressure from Aaron Plessinger
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_mx_tomacintrv_250607.jpg
Tomac pushing to catch Jett at top of 450 class
nbc_mx_plessingerintrv_250607.jpg
Strong Moto 1 enough for Plessinger to make podium
nbc_mx_jettintrv_250607.jpg
Jett tames ‘challenging’ Thunder Valley conditions

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MX 2025 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Jett Lawrence 02.jpg
Jett Lawrence sweeps Thunder Valley for third overall Motocross win of 2025
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2025 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Chance Hymas 01 back.jpg
Chance Hymas ends Haiden Deegan’s perfect season with Thunder Valley 250 Moto 1 win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2025 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Jett Lawrence 01.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins Thunder Valley Moto 1 after intense pressure from Aaron Plessinger
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_mx_tomacintrv_250607.jpg
Tomac pushing to catch Jett at top of 450 class
nbc_mx_plessingerintrv_250607.jpg
Strong Moto 1 enough for Plessinger to make podium
nbc_mx_jettintrv_250607.jpg
Jett tames ‘challenging’ Thunder Valley conditions

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Thunder Valley 250 Moto 2: LIVE Updates

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 7, 2025 06:10 PM

LAKEWOOD, Colorado: Chance Hymas won Moto 1 as Haiden Deegan’s bike began to smoke. Deegan held onto second-place, however, and Hymas needed to beat Deegan to score the overall victory.

Hymas got the start over Deegan.

Vialle moved around Deegan briefly on the first lap, but then rode off course. He maintained third over Jo Shimoda.

Casey Cochran rounded out the top five.

Making his pro debut, Kayden Minear was 10th on Lap 2.

Further back in the field, Avery Long passed Levi Kitchen and Ty Masterpool to land sixth. His previous five motos have all been in the 20s or only slightly better.

Julien Beaumer crashed on Lap 3.

As the clock closes on the halfway mark, Hymas built an advantage of 2.8 seconds.

Long’s Cinderella Story turns into a nightmare; his bike gave up the ghost.

Hymas extended the gap at the halfway point. It was 3.6 seconds with 13 minutes on the clock.

