Hangtown Motocross 250 Moto 2

Published May 31, 2025 06:37 PM

Five minutes were taken off the clock with temperatures of 102 degrees.

Chance Hymas was unable to mount up for Moto 2 after surviving the brutal Moto 1 and food poisoning at the start of the week. He failed to earn points for this race.

MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Haiden Deegan 02.jpg
Haiden Deegan wins 2025 Hangtown Motocross 250 Moto 1, Tom Vialle retires after crash
Haiden Deegan swept both motos last week in Pala, California, and he picked up where he left off.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

In-Race Notes

Lance Kobusch led his first Pro Motocross race after getting a strong start but it did not take long for Haiden Deegan to get around him. He grabbed the top spot on Lap 2. Kobusch fought the defending Motocross champion, but he crashed early in the race and dropped to the back of the field.

Casey Cochran had a strong start as well and moved into the second position early in the race.

It took several laps before Jo Shimoda moved into a podium position, which he finally secured 10 minutes into the race.

Second-place Levi Kitchen was no easier to pass. Shimoda took the position at the halfway point.

Deegan led Shimoda by 6.8 seconds and Kitchen by 8.3 seconds at that point.

Fourth-place Julien Beaumer and Garrett Marchbanks rounded out the top five.

On Lap 9, with five minutes on the clock, Michael Mosiman was in fourth. Beaumer faded to sixth with Marchbanks wedged between.

