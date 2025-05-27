2027 Motocross of Nations to be hosted in the Netherlands

The TT Circuit Assen in the Drenthe region of the Netherlands will host the 80th edition of the Motocross of Nations (MXoN), marking the 10th time the event has been held on Dutch soil, according to an announcement made by Infront Moto, the promoter of the international race. The first race of the iconic series was raced at Wassenaar in 1947, with Great Britain victorious.

“We are proud to bring the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations back to Assen in 2027,” said David Luongo, CEO of Infront Moto. “The previous edition at this legendary venue left a lasting impression on fans and teams alike, and the Netherlands has always played a key role in the history of our sport.

“Hosting the 80th edition of this iconic event at such an iconic circuit is the perfect combination.”

Assen most recently hosted the MXoN when the home team of Jeffrey Herlings, Calvin Vlaanderen, and Glenn Coldenhoff won the event on a muddy track in 2019. The United States team finished sixth that year.

The circuit will be built on top of the tarmac of the circuit’s final corners and pit lane complex, with the local area’s sand being an integral part of the design.

“It’s truly exciting to see the continued evolution and professionalization of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations,” said Antonio Alia, FIM / CMS Director. “Returning to the Netherlands in 2027 brings back memories of an unforgettable edition in Assen, where, despite difficult weather, the organization, facilities, and teamwork demonstrated what’s possible when everyone works together at the highest level. With the support of the KNMV [the local organizer] and the experienced team behind the 2019 success, we’re confident that 2027 will not only meet expectations but help set new standards for the future of this great event.”

