MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: South Florida at Navy
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Ravens FNIA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
How to watch Butler vs. UConn: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryclubs16x9v2_251216.jpg
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
nbc_csu_filmreview_251216.jpg
Broncos’ aggressive approach the difference vs. GB
nbc_csu_afcnorthodds_251216.jpg
Steelers have easier road to win AFC North

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NCAA Football: South Florida at Navy
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Ravens FNIA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
How to watch Butler vs. UConn: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryclubs16x9v2_251216.jpg
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
nbc_csu_filmreview_251216.jpg
Broncos’ aggressive approach the difference vs. GB
nbc_csu_afcnorthodds_251216.jpg
Steelers have easier road to win AFC North

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 8: Jordon Smith

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  By Dan Beaver
  
Published December 16, 2025 05:58 PM

Jordon Smith took a risk at the beginning of the 2025 SuperMotocross season, which paid off in what may well be the greatest opportunity of his career.

Factory Triumph debuted in 2024 with what was initially planned as a three-man 250 team. Jalek Swoll, Evan Ferry, and Joey Savatgy were the riders of choice, but almost immediately, the plan unraveled.

Ferry was injured early in the season and never fully returned to the organization.

Jordon Smith prepares for 450 Triumph debut
Jordon Smith prepares for 450 Triumph debut
Jordon Smith’s shoulder injury could delay his debut on the 450 Triumph until February or March.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Savatgy was forced to postpone his debut due to an obscure rule in the Monster Energy Supercross rulebook and had to sit idly by and wait for the Pro Motocross season to begin. When the manufacturer delayed development of the 450 bike by one year, Savatgy bolted to Honda.

Swoll remained and finished in the top 10 in the 250SX East division and Motocross.

Undeterred by those setbacks, Triumph announced a four-rider 250 team at the beginning of 2025. It was an enthusiastic move, and the results were mixed, largely due to injuries among all its riders.

2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 9: Michael Mosiman
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 9: Michael Mosiman
Michael Mosiman improved in each of his first five 2025 Supercross races after suffering injuries in the previous two seasons.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

In preseason media sessions for the 2026 SuperMotocross Championship, Smith shared that “some people said that I wouldn’t be competitive or maybe they wouldn’t have to worry about me on a Triumph.”

He set out to prove them wrong.

Smith earned the first victory for the manufacturer in the Glendale, Arizona, Triple Crown race. He swept the podium in those three features, winning the finale to clinch the overall over eventual champion Haiden Deegan.

A 22nd-place finish in Arlington, Texas, and a 12th-place finish in Seattle kept him out of the top five in series points, but Smith was the most consistent rider in the stable. Four top-10s in Motocross, including two of the final four rounds (his other two results were a pair of 12ths), put his name in the rumor mill as the 450 rider of choice for 2026.

2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 10: Chance Hymas
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 10: Chance Hymas
Two wins, one each in Supercross and Motocross, showed the immense promise of Chance Hymas.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

But Smith could not avoid the injuries that plagued his team. He qualified for the SuperMotocross Playoffs as the seventh seed. A poor showing in Moto 1 of the first SMX round put him behind in points when weather conditions cancelled the second moto. He finished in the top 10 in the final two rounds

Smith injured his shoulder before the evening program of the season finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but lined up for the race despite the pain and finished sixth overall.

Factory Triumph never officially announced that Smith would campaign the 450 in Supercross, but Smith revealed during media sessions that it was indeed the plan.

The gamble paid off.

Smith will miss a couple of Supercross rounds while his shoulder heals, and is not particularly concerned with his productivity in the stadium series. He expects to challenge for consistent top-10s in the outdoor series, however, where Danish rider Mikkel Haarup will join him.

Jordon Smith 2025 Statistics

SuperMotocross League standings: Seventh
Seeding for SMX Round 1: Ninth
Starts: 22
Best finish: Won (Glendale SX)
Wins: 1
Podiums: 3
Top-fives: 5
Top-10s: 12

Supercross average finish: 7.13
Motocross average finish: 12.27
SMX Playoffs average: 10.00
Overall average: 10.09

