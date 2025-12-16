2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 8: Jordon Smith

Jordon Smith took a risk at the beginning of the 2025 SuperMotocross season, which paid off in what may well be the greatest opportunity of his career.

Factory Triumph debuted in 2024 with what was initially planned as a three-man 250 team. Jalek Swoll, Evan Ferry, and Joey Savatgy were the riders of choice, but almost immediately, the plan unraveled.

Ferry was injured early in the season and never fully returned to the organization.

Jordon Smith prepares for 450 Triumph debut Jordon Smith’s shoulder injury could delay his debut on the 450 Triumph until February or March.

Savatgy was forced to postpone his debut due to an obscure rule in the Monster Energy Supercross rulebook and had to sit idly by and wait for the Pro Motocross season to begin. When the manufacturer delayed development of the 450 bike by one year, Savatgy bolted to Honda.

Swoll remained and finished in the top 10 in the 250SX East division and Motocross.

Undeterred by those setbacks, Triumph announced a four-rider 250 team at the beginning of 2025. It was an enthusiastic move, and the results were mixed, largely due to injuries among all its riders.

2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 9: Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman improved in each of his first five 2025 Supercross races after suffering injuries in the previous two seasons.

In preseason media sessions for the 2026 SuperMotocross Championship, Smith shared that “some people said that I wouldn’t be competitive or maybe they wouldn’t have to worry about me on a Triumph.”

He set out to prove them wrong.

Smith earned the first victory for the manufacturer in the Glendale, Arizona, Triple Crown race. He swept the podium in those three features, winning the finale to clinch the overall over eventual champion Haiden Deegan.

A 22nd-place finish in Arlington, Texas, and a 12th-place finish in Seattle kept him out of the top five in series points, but Smith was the most consistent rider in the stable. Four top-10s in Motocross, including two of the final four rounds (his other two results were a pair of 12ths), put his name in the rumor mill as the 450 rider of choice for 2026.

2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 10: Chance Hymas Two wins, one each in Supercross and Motocross, showed the immense promise of Chance Hymas.

But Smith could not avoid the injuries that plagued his team. He qualified for the SuperMotocross Playoffs as the seventh seed. A poor showing in Moto 1 of the first SMX round put him behind in points when weather conditions cancelled the second moto. He finished in the top 10 in the final two rounds

Smith injured his shoulder before the evening program of the season finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but lined up for the race despite the pain and finished sixth overall.

Factory Triumph never officially announced that Smith would campaign the 450 in Supercross, but Smith revealed during media sessions that it was indeed the plan.

The gamble paid off.

Smith will miss a couple of Supercross rounds while his shoulder heals, and is not particularly concerned with his productivity in the stadium series. He expects to challenge for consistent top-10s in the outdoor series, however, where Danish rider Mikkel Haarup will join him.

Jordon Smith 2025 Statistics

SuperMotocross League standings: Seventh

Seeding for SMX Round 1: Ninth

Starts: 22

Best finish: Won (Glendale SX)

Wins: 1

Podiums: 3

Top-fives: 5

Top-10s: 12

Supercross average finish: 7.13

Motocross average finish: 12.27

SMX Playoffs average: 10.00

Overall average: 10.09

