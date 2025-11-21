2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 10: Justin Barcia

The hidden good news in the SuperMotocross League’s 31-race schedule is that there are ample opportunities to overcome an injury suffered during the season. Despite missing seven rounds of competition, Barcia easily qualified for the SMX Playoffs, ran consistently well, and finished top 10 in points.

Barcia injured his knee in Round 14 of the Monster Energy Supercross series in East Rutherford, New Jersey, missed seven combined rounds of Supercross and Pro Motocross, and still finished 10th in the points standings in both.

Seeded ninth entering the playoffs, Barcia hovered around the top 10 in all three rounds and finished 10th in the championship.

2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 11: Malcolm Stewart After 15 years as a professional rider and nine on a 450, Malcolm Stewart broke into Victory Lane in Tampa, Florida, in 2025.

In fact, “10” defined Barcia’s 2025 SMX season. In 24 starts, he finished in the top 10 on 20 occasions (83.3%). If one discounts the injury-marred East Rutherford round in which he finished 18th, Barcia finished outside 10th only three times, at Glendale, Arizona (12th), Philadelphia (14th), and in the second round of the SMX playoffs in St. Louis, Missouri (11th). Two of these were barely in the teens; all were top-15s.

Consistency is important in dirt bike racing. With only a single feature in most stadium races, riders have fewer chances to overcome poor starts and as a result, they can be more volatile. That accounted for most of his sub-10th-place results. In the outdoor series, he swept the top 10 with a worst of ninth at Southwick and Ironman.

2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 12: Dylan Ferrandis A stress fracture to Dylan Ferrandis’ left leg kept him out of most of the outdoor season, but he was strong in the final three rounds.

Barcia rode well all season, but he was rarely a contender for a podium. He failed to stand on the box in 2025 and scored only four top-fives. That is not necessarily a bad thing because if manages the expectations for 2026.

Consistency means riders develop an accurate set of notes and those will come in handy this year.

2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 13: Justin Hill Justin Hill finished in the top 10 85 percent of the time during the Supercross season and knocked on the door of the top 10 in SuperMotocross.

Barcia has a lot of reasons to feel positive about 2026. Troy Lee Designs will make the switch from GasGas and launch the new Ducati Factory team. Joined by Dylan Ferrandis, there is no reason to suspect these two veterans will not finish among the top 10 a majority of the time.

Justin Barcia 2025 Statistics

SuperMotocross League standings: 10th

Seeding for SMX Round 1: Ninth

Starts: 24

Best finish: Fourth (Indianapolis SX)

Top-fives: 4

Top-10s: 20

Supercross average finish: 8.79

Motocross average finish: 7.14

SMX Playoffs average: 10.00

Overall average: 8.46

450 SuperMotocross Countdown

11. Malcolm Stewart

12. Dylan Ferrandis

13. Justin Hill

14. Joey Savatgy

15. Jason Anderson

250 SuperMotocross Countdown

10. Chance Hymas

11. Drew Adams

12. Levi Kitchen