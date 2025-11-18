2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 10: Chance Hymas

Tagged by Honda HRC to replace Hunter Lawrence when he graduated to the 450 division, Chance Hymas was immediately on the fast track to success. Injuries in his first two seasons, however, have kept him from completely showing his ability.

The HRC executives never questioned their decision. Hymas’ brief tenure in the Supercross Futures was close to perfect, with one second-place finish and three wins in four starts in 2022.

His move into the professional ranks was equally impressive, considering the depth of talent in the 250 Supercross (SX) East division in 2023. He swept the top 10 in four races that year. Sadly, a torn ACL sidelined him before the end of the SX season. He returned for Pro Motocross, finished 12th overall in his first two stars, was fifth at Thunder Valley, and sixth at High Point.

Another knee injury suffered in training ended the 2023 season.

Hymas continued to feel the effects of his knee injury in 2024, but despite this handicap, he finished seventh in Supercross and fourth in Motocross. He chose to sit out the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs to allow his knee to heal.

In 2025, Hymas dabbed his leg on the final lap of the High Point Pro Motocross National and tore his ACL again. In pain, he was passed on the final lap of the race, dropped from second to third, and finished fourth overall after being passed by Tom Vialle – missing the podium by one position. He would not have been able to complete the interview, however, as he rode straight to the Honda HRC hauler and was helped from his bike.

The potential remained. Despite missing a number of races in 2025, Hymas would have been seeded 12th once the SMX playoffs began. Instead, he reflected on his sixth-place standing in the 250 SX East division.

Hymas’ spirit was undoubtedly buoyed also by wins in both the stadium and outdoor series. He won the Foxborough race with a gritty effort, surviving one of the muddiest races in series history. Hymas won at Thunder Valley by sweeping both motos and holding off the eventual MX champion, Haiden Deegan, both times.

The next chapter of Hymas’ story is entirely dependent on his health. He’s proven capable of winning under any conditions, but the cumulative effect of so many knee injuries could carry into the 2026 season.

If Hymas competes in every race, he could contend for all three championships. At the very least, it will be interesting to see how he performs in the SuperMotocross playoffs once he finally lines up for that series.

Chance Hymas 2025 Statistics

SuperMotocross League standings: 26th (DNS)

Seeding for SMX Round 1: 12th

Starts: 14

Best finish: First (Foxborough SX, Thunder Valley MX)

Wins: 2

Podiums: 2

Top-fives: 5

Top-10s: 10

Supercross average finish: 9.40

Motocross average finish: 7.00

SMX Playoffs average: NA

Overall average: 8.71

