2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 12: Levi Kitchen

Levi Kitchen had a rollercoaster season in 2025, achieving his single SuperMotocross win in Detroit one week before suffering severe injuries in a high-side crash on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

In the Daytona 250 Main, he was catapulted over the handlebars, breaking his collarbone and fracturing some bones in his back. Kitchen’s Monster Energy Supercross season was over after only three starts.

He healed and was back in action for the Pro Motocross season opener. It took him a weekend to find his rhythm, and after finishing 10th in Moto 1 at Fox Raceway and 18th in the second moto, he was scored 16th overall.

As suddenly as things went away from Kitchen following his Detroit victory, his luck took a radical turn for the better after Pala. From Hangtown through Southwick, Kitchen scored four consecutive podiums, all of which were third-place overall finishes.

Kitchen failed to win a moto during that streak, but he showed flashes of speed with second-place results at High Point and Southwick. Kitchen’s momentum seemed unstoppable as he headed into RedBud. A second-place finish in RedBud’s Moto 1 set him up for a strong round, but a 19th-place finish in the second race dropped him out of the top five. He continued to slide, finishing sixth (with a 13-6) at Spring Creek, but he kept the top five in sight.

Sadly, Kitchen dropped to the bottom of the roller coaster in his hometown race.

It was not that Kitchen ran poorly at Washougal; there were simply 10 other riders who raced better and with equal consistency. Kitchen swept the top 10 with a 9-10 but was relegated to 11th overall after being beaten by Ryder DiFrancesco (11-8) and Drew Adams (13-6) in the second race.

An eighth at Ironman and 10th at Unadilla kept him from being considered a top-five contender.

The roller coaster continued. Kitchen rebounded in the Pro Motocross finale to finish third. Despite several low points, Kitchen finished fourth in the outdoor championship.

After so many ups and downs, Kitchen was seeded sixth in the SuperMotocross League standings. He expected a fresh start.

Unfortunately, the playoffs played out true to his 2025 form. He started strong in fourth, fell to 10th in the second round in St. Louis, and barely finished in the top 15 with a 14th in Las Vegas.

Based on his strong runs, Kitchen could arguably deserve a much higher ranking, but without consistency, it is difficult to anticipate what 2026 will bring.

Levi Kitchen 2025 Statistics

SuperMotocross League standings: 9th

Seeding for SMX Round 1: 6th

Starts: 17

Best finish: 1 win (Detroit SX)

Wins: 1

Podium: 6

Top-fives: 7

Top-10s: 14

Supercross average finish: 10.33

Motocross average finish: 6.64

SMX Playoffs average: 9.33

Overall average: 7.76

