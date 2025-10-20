2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 15: Jason Anderson

Battling health issues for most of 2025, Jason Anderson raced in only 10 Monster Energy Supercross rounds and six Pro Motocross Nationals, but he amassed three podiums and 11 top-10 finishes, making him one of the top 15 performers in the combined SuperMotocross League.

Anderson came out of the gate strong with a podium in the Supercross opener in Anaheim. He was on the box again two weeks later when the series returned to Angel Stadium and again in Tampa during Round 5 with third-place results each time. Struggling to find consistency, he finished outside the top five in the remainder of his stadium efforts, but an average finish of 7.2 in those races turned heads and raised expectations.

His average finish was all the more remarkable because he was struggling with health issues during the first two-thirds of the Supercross season, and as he slowly lost contact with the championship contenders, Anderson decided to sit out the remainder of the season to prepare for Pro Motocross.

Anderson never revealed exactly what those concerns were, but he was unable to practice as he would like, and that lack of preparedness left him mentally drained.

Anderson returned for the Pro Motocross season and picked up where he left off with seventh- or eighth-place finishes in three of the first four outdoor rounds. Motocross races are much longer than Supercross, and Anderson often faded in the closing laps of his motos in the remaining events. After finishing 15th or worse in three Nationals, he decided to skip the remainder of the season.

Part of his decision to skip the final five Motocross races and the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs had to do with the pending announcement he would leave Monster Energy Kawasaki at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Anderson will get a fresh start in 2026. Three weeks ago, Pipes Motorsports Group announced that he would join Ken Roczen on a Suzuki, giving the team a distinctly veteran appeal.

Forecasting how he will fare with the new team is difficult, but Roczen rewarded this team with several solid runs during the season, including a coveted Daytona Supercross victory. Anderson’s results will likely mirror those of 2025, but the spirit of his new team will make this a much more enjoyable experience.

Jason Anderson 2025 Statistics

SuperMotocross League standings:

Starts: 16

Best finish: Third (Anaheim 1, Anaheim 2, Tampa)

Podiums: 3

Top-fives: 3

Top-10s: 11

Supercross average finish: 7.20

Motocross average finish: 15.67

SMX Playoffs average: NA

Overall average: 10.38

