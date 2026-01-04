HLs: Blazers down Spurs behind Clingan, Avdija

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Auston Matthews passes Sundin, sets Maple Leafs’ franchise record with 421st career goal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Onetime NBA draft pick James Nnaji of Baylor gets frequent boos in college debut at TCU
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Acuff scores 29 points to lead No. 18 Arkansas to a 86-75 win over No. 19 Tennessee
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Betts proud of UCLA’s passion against USC
HLs: Maxey, Embiid take down Knicks in road win
Highlights: UCLA crushes rival USC in Westwood
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Auston Matthews passes Sundin, sets Maple Leafs’ franchise record with 421st career goal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Onetime NBA draft pick James Nnaji of Baylor gets frequent boos in college debut at TCU
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Acuff scores 29 points to lead No. 18 Arkansas to a 86-75 win over No. 19 Tennessee
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Betts proud of UCLA’s passion against USC
HLs: Maxey, Embiid take down Knicks in road win
Highlights: UCLA crushes rival USC in Westwood
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
TUNE IN:
Don't miss a moment of tonight's NBA action! Click here for full schedule and scores
Close
Watch Now
HLs: Blazers down Spurs behind Clingan, Avdija
January 3, 2026 10:43 PM
Donovan Clingan and Deni Avdija each recorded double-doubles to help lift the Trail Blazers over the Spurs in an upset win on the road in San Antonio.
Related Videos
01:53
HLs: Maxey, Embiid take down Knicks in road win
01:54
HLs: Reid, Edwards lead T-wolves to win in Miami
01:56
Highlights: Luka guides Lakers past Grizzlies
01:54
HLs: Avdija erupts in Blazers’ win over Pelicans
01:55
HLs: Mitchell outduels Murray to down Nuggets
02:00
HLs: Johnson’s triple-double powers ATL’s road win
01:51
HLs: Harper steps up to lead Spurs past Pacers
09:48
Why Dort feels like the ‘odd man out’ with OKC
05:09
Mannix: Bucks looking to add to Giannis-led team
01:34
Leonard on a heater during Clippers’ win streak
01:42
Nuggets lose another center with Valančiūnas out
01:24
Wembanyama is day-to-day with hyperextended knee
04:47
Ball has been ‘a firecracker’ from deep for CHA
09:50
Kawhi has ‘flipped the switch’ for Clippers
01:59
HLs: Kawhi dominates Jazz to the tune of 45 points
01:58
Highlights: Maxey stuffs stat sheet in 76ers’ win
01:53
HLs: Powell’s 36 power Heat to win over Pistons
01:48
Highlights: Banchero sinks Pacers in final seconds
01:55
HLs: Champagnie sets franchise record against NYK
01:56
HLs: Mitchell dominates with 34 in win over Suns
01:48
HLs: Johnson leads ATL to snap seven-game skid
04:58
Best NBA bets for New Year’s Eve slate
09:55
Reactions to first round of NBA All-Star voting
09:48
NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Young, Davis and Monk
01:31
Celtics’ White shines with seven blocks vs. Jazz
01:35
George continues ‘incredible season’ vs. Celtics
01:35
Hawks’ Porzingis expected to return vs. MIN
09:45
Andresen shares NBA New Year’s resolutions
01:44
SGA favorite to win NBA MVP with Jokic out
02:06
Miller: Cunningham ‘on the cusp’ of superstardom
Latest Clips
03:59
Betts proud of UCLA’s passion against USC
01:06
Close breaks down UCLA’s keys to victory over USC
07:22
Highlights: UCLA crushes rival USC in Westwood
05:53
Highlights: Stirtz goes for 27 on UCLA
04:56
Highlights: Stirtz, Iowa beat UCLA
04:57
HLs: George Mason wins slugfest vs. URI
01:28
Dawkins excited because UCF ‘plays for each other’
07:10
Stolz stumbles at Trials; McDermott-Mostowy wins
06:13
Highlights: Arizona wears down Utah
02:48
How Bradley developed his thriving game
02:56
55-year-old Boutiette puts heat on Riley in 1000m
02:14
Highlights: UCF upsets Kansas in thriller
05:11
Jackson outpaces Bowe in 1000m Olympics Trials
03:37
Castro’s double-double leads GW past La Salle
04:00
Highlights: Peterson scores 26 in return
16:07
Tomlin unpacks ‘legacy’ of Steelers-Ravens rivalry
08:25
Tomlin outlines prep for ‘AFC North championship’
10:19
PL Update: Arsenal extend lead at top of table
02:30
Arteta proud of Arsenal’s win over Bournemouth
04:58
Highlights: VCU hands Duquesne first A10 loss
01:52
Rice reacts to Arsenal’s win against Bournemouth
02:16
Rice’s heroics guide Arsenal past Bournemouth
12:52
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Arsenal Matchweek 20
46
Kroupi’s belter gives Bournemouth hope v. Arsenal
01:27
Rice lifts Arsenal 3-1 in front of Bournemouth
09:31
Henry reflects on sustained greatness in the NFL
03:35
How many contenders are there in the Big 12?
01:32
Rice fires Arsenal 2-1 in front of Bournemouth
01:47
Gabriel powers Arsenal level with Bournemouth
01:18
Evanilson capitalizes on Gabriel’s error
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue